Take advantage of technological innovations for the efficient delivery of justice – Akufo-Addo to judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed new High Court Justices and Superior Courts of Judicature justices.

The new appointments are geared towards addressing the delays in the delivery of justice in the country.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new judges at Jubilee House on August 28, President Nana Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to admonish judges in the country to take advantage of technological innovations for the efficient delivery of justice.

"I encourage both of you to take full advantage of the e-justice system in order to expedite the conduct of cases that come before you and enhance the management of cases before the court.

"Judges are advised to be interested in technological innovations that assist with better delivery of justice and efficient management of cases before them. The transparent and efficient delivery of justice builds confidence in citizens, businesses, and the investor community,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The two newly appointed judges are Justice Mrs. Dorothy Ayodele Kingsley-Nyinah and Justice Mrs. Ama Sefenya Ayittey.

The two after their appointment expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and pledged to uphold legal principles such as fairness, impartiality and adherence to the rule of law.

They also pledged to take the advice of the President and put it to good use.