I'm disappointed I couldn’t make top 5; NPP delegates are humans so fear humans — Addai-Nimoh

Francis Addai-Nimoh, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed regret for failing to make the top 5 in the super delegates conference.

According to Mr. Addai-Nimoh, it is strange that even though delegates pledged to cast their votes for him the outcome was different.

He said in an interview with TV3 that NPP delegates are human beings so they must be feared.

“They [delegates] are human beings and so fear human beings,” Francis Addai-Nimoh stated.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took the top spot with 629 votes representing 68.15% of the valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 132 votes.

Alan Kyerematen took the third position with 95 votes.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes.

Francis Addai Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko Kyeremateng on the other hand garnered the same number of votes 9 each.

There will be a run-off to break the tie between Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko to determine who will take the 5th position.