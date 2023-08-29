ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

First Lady calls for united front to end gender-based violence

Social News First Lady calls for united front to end gender-based violence
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

First Lady of the Republic, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo has appealed to all Ghanaians to join the fight against gender-based violence in the country.

Following the launch of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Accra on Monday, August 28, Mrs. Akufo-Addo stressed the need for a collaborative effort to make gender equality a reality in a tweet on Tuesday.

"This campaign aims to accelerate gender equality in Africa, through advocacy by member states. I call on everyone, especially policy makers to help ensure gender is truly a crosscutting theme that runs through strategies and programmes to give women and girls equal access to health, education and skills and to live free from gender-based violence," she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo thanked the government officials, UNFPA representatives, social media influencers, media houses and other attendees for demonstrating their commitment to the cause.

"I thank the ministers of state, directors of state agencies, UNFPA reps, social media influencers, media houses, and all who came for their show of commitment to this course," she stated.

The OAFLAD Unifying Campaign for Gender Equality is being held under the theme “#WeAreEqual. Working together, our society can be too.”

It seeks to mobilize action across the continent to promote women's empowerment and eradicate discrimination.

Gender-based violence remains a major human rights violation affecting millions of women and girls globally.

Ghana has made progress in protecting women's rights, but societal attitudes and gaps in the law continue to put women at risk of violence.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Marry a kind-hearted man because money can only buy gifts, not thoughtful hearts – Life Coach
29.08.2023 | Social News
Two High Court Judges sworn into office
29.08.2023 | Social News
Minority rejects Police's proposed route for demo to remove BoG Governor
29.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong is an integral part of NPP winning 2024 general elections — A plus Kennedy Agyapong is an integral part of NPP winning 2024 general elections — A p...

1 hour ago

I will set up an independent value-for-money office to look into gov't procurements—Mahama I will set up an independent value-for-money office to look into gov't procureme...

2 hours ago

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa ‘Challenge of absentee fathers one of the greatest tragedies to South Africa’ — ...

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosuleft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia What message will catastrophic failure Bawumia tell the electorates? — Kwakye Of...

2 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC Director of Elections NPP must be joking to think partisan IGP can help them win election 2024 – Omane...

2 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addisonleft and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor BoG Governor dodging Parliament over banking sector clean-up cost details since ...

2 hours ago

Delays in justice dispensation makes Ghana unattractive to investors — Akufo-Addo tells judges Delays in justice dispensation makes Ghana unattractive to investors — Akufo-Add...

2 hours ago

Minority rejects Police's proposed route for demo to remove BoG Governor Minority rejects Police's proposed route for demo to remove BoG Governor

2 hours ago

Showdown not threat; it means Ken Agyapong will be victorious come November 4 – Campaign team clarifies ‘Showdown’ not threat; it means Ken Agyapong will be victorious come November 4 ...

2 hours ago

Du Bois centre will be redeveloped –Akufo-Addo Du Bois centre will be redeveloped –Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line