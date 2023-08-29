First Lady calls for united front to end gender-based violence

First Lady of the Republic, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo has appealed to all Ghanaians to join the fight against gender-based violence in the country.

Following the launch of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Accra on Monday, August 28, Mrs. Akufo-Addo stressed the need for a collaborative effort to make gender equality a reality in a tweet on Tuesday.

"This campaign aims to accelerate gender equality in Africa, through advocacy by member states. I call on everyone, especially policy makers to help ensure gender is truly a crosscutting theme that runs through strategies and programmes to give women and girls equal access to health, education and skills and to live free from gender-based violence," she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo thanked the government officials, UNFPA representatives, social media influencers, media houses and other attendees for demonstrating their commitment to the cause.

The OAFLAD Unifying Campaign for Gender Equality is being held under the theme “#WeAreEqual. Working together, our society can be too.”

It seeks to mobilize action across the continent to promote women's empowerment and eradicate discrimination.

Gender-based violence remains a major human rights violation affecting millions of women and girls globally.

Ghana has made progress in protecting women's rights, but societal attitudes and gaps in the law continue to put women at risk of violence.