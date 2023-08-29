ModernGhana logo
Delays in justice dispensation makes Ghana unattractive to investors — Akufo-Addo tells judges

President Akufo-Addo has urged recently appointed High Court Justices, as well as all Superior Courts of Judicature justices in Ghana, to address delays in case adjudication.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the new judges at Jubilee House on August 28, 2023, the president expressed concern that prolonged litigation tarnishes Ghana's reputation as an attractive investment destination.

"I urge you to be sensitive to undue delays that project the image of Ghana as a destination where litigation takes too long", the president said, adding: "This affects the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination".

He encouraged judges to embrace modern technology for faster case resolution, highlighting the importance of the e-justice system launched in 2021.

"I encourage both of you to take full advantage of the e-justice system in order to expedite the conduct of cases that come before you and enhance the management of cases before the court", Akufo-Addo said.

"Judges are advised to be interested in technological innovations that assist with better delivery of justice and efficient management of cases before them. The transparent and efficient delivery of justice builds confidence in citizens, businesses, and the investor community", he added.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised that technological innovation enhances justice delivery and boosts confidence among citizens, businesses, and potential investors.

Justice Mrs. Dorothy Ayodele Kingsley-Nyinah, representing herself and her colleague Justice Mrs. Ama Sefenya Ayittey, conveyed their gratitude to the President, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, and the Judicial Council for their appointments.

They pledged their dedication to upholding legal principles such as fairness, impartiality, and adherence to the rule of law. Justice Kingsley-Nyinah acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in overcoming them through a steadfast commitment to justice and the support of fellow colleagues and stakeholders.

