Minority rejects Police's proposed route for demo to remove BoG Governor

The Minority in Parliament has rejected the proposed route by the Police for their OccupyBoG demonstration planned to take place on September 5.

The Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said in a statement that the reasons given by the Police that the Bank of Ghana premises is a ‘security zone’ is untenable.

“I write to reject your proposed route for the OccupyBoG demonstration planned for 5th September 2023.

“The proposal in your 22nd August 2023 letter was an option discussed with us when my delegation met with you.

“Your attempt to deny us an opportunity to terminate our OccupyBoGproetst at the Headquarters of the Bank of Ghana on the pretext that it is a security zone is untenable, troubling, and unwholesome for the Ghana Police Sevice motor of Sevice and Integrity,” he said in a letter to the Police dated August 28.

The Police Command had said a change in routes would serve the interest of public order, public safety and the running of essential services.

This request was put before the Minority leadership at a meeting with the Command on Wednesday, August 23 concerning the demonstration.

The action to be embarked upon by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) will see them storm the head office of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in an effort to demand the resignation of the Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his two deputies as well as directors of the Bank.

“Following the security assessment, on 23rd August, 2023, the Command engaged the organisers and assured them that the Police are ready to provide them the needed security to exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate,” the Accra Regional Command said in a news release issued by Head of the Public Affairs Unit SP Juliana Obeng.

“However, Police drew their attention to the fact that using their selected routes may endanger public order and public safety among others.

“We, therefore, requested the organisers to relocate the routes and destination of picketing in the interest of public order, public safety and running of essential services.

“The Police are waiting to hear from the organizers to enable us provide them the necessary security during the protest.”

It is unclear when the Minority leadership will get back to the police over an agreed route for the march.

But the police have assured continuing to deliver on its mandate in order to deepen democracy in the country.

-3news.com