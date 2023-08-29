ModernGhana logo
Police arrest 13 persons for allegedly attacking Tamale District Court 1

Crime & Punishment Police arrest 13 persons for allegedly attacking Tamale District Court 1
1 HOUR AGO

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested 13 suspects for allegedly attacking the Tamale District Court 1.

Some angry residents of Tamale on Monday, August 28 stormed the Tamale District Court to witness a case involving a businessman man Karim Osman who is alleged to be dealing in drugs.

A confrontation ensued between police and a cross-section of the youth who tried to force their way into the court.

The Police had to fire several warning shots to disperse the crowd

This led to the arrest of 13 persons by the armed police.

Over one hundred motorbikes belonging to the youth were impounded by the police.

In January this year, the youth of Aboabo in Tamale wrote a letter notifying 16 paramount chiefs including the Ya-Naa, police, and the food and drugs authority to deal with the sale and usage of illicit drugs in the metropolis.

The group recently intercepted several boxes of drugs suspected to be tramadol belonging to a businessman Karim Osman.

But the suspect sued the youth at the tamale district court on Tuesday, August 15.

On Monday, August 28, the youth stormed the court for the case hearing but a misunderstanding between the police and the youth led to the arrest of 13 suspects.

-3news.com

