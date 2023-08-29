JUSAG asks Police to deal with 13 suspects arrested for attack on court in Tamale

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has condemned the attacks on a district court in Tamale.

JUSAG told the police to deal decisively with the suspects who have been arrested.

In a statement, the association said “In no uncertain terms, JUSAG unreservedly condemns the barbaric act of the miscreants.We also wish to commend the Ghana Police Service for their swift intervention with reinforcement that saved the properties and lives of the Magistrates, Court Officials, Lawyers, Litigants and other court users during the sad event.

“Whilst we send our well wishes to the injured police officer and other innocent victims, we wish to call on the Ghana Police Service to deal decisively with the thirteen (13) suspects arrested during the event in accordance with the law whilst efforts are made to apprehend the other suspects on the run.

“We call on the Judicial Service and the securities services to intensify efforts to ensure optimum safety and security of all officers of the Court before justice administration resumes at the Court.”

The Northern Regional Police Command on Monday arrested 13 people for allegedly attacking the Tamale District Court 1.

Some angry residents of Tamale had stormed the Tamale District Court on Monday to witness a case involving a businessman man Karim Osman who is alleged to be dealing in drugs.

A confrontation ensued between police and a cross-section of the youth who tried to force their way into the court.

The Police had to fire several warning shots to disperse the crowd.

This led to the arrest of 13 persons by the armed police.

Over one hundred motorbikes belonging to the youth were impounded by the police.

In January this year, the youth of Aboabo in Tamale wrote a letter notifying 16 paramount chiefs including the Ya-Naa, police, and the food and drugs authority to deal with the sale and usage of illicit drugs in the metropolis.

The group recently intercepted several boxes of drugs suspected to be tramadol belonging to a businessman Karim Osman.

But the suspect sued the youth at the tamale district court on Tuesday, August 15.

On Monday, August 28, the youth stormed the court for the case hearing but a misunderstanding between the police and the youth led to the arrest of 13 suspects.

