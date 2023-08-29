‘Challenge of absentee fathers one of the greatest tragedies to South Africa’ — President Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that the high number of absent fathers is "one of the greatest tragedies" facing the nation.

Speaking on Twitter today, August 29, the President highlighted the challenges faced by many children who grow up without a father figure in their lives.

"Many young men may not have positive role models in their lives," Ramaphosa said.

He added, "The challenge of absentee fathers is one of the greatest tragedies of our nation. Only a third of South Africa’s children live with both parents. Most children either live with their mother only or with neither parents."

President Ramaphosa called for more action to address this challenge, saying "We need to have more of these platforms where we engage on issues affecting young men and boys.”

Under his leadership, the government aims to promote responsible fatherhood and support vulnerable families.

New statistics reveal that family structures in South Africa have changed dramatically in recent decades.

According to studies, only about 30% of South African children currently live with both biological parents. Many grow up in single mother households or as orphans.

Experts say absent fathers can negatively impact child development. Children may struggle with behavioural issues, educational performance and mental health problems if they do not have a positive male role model present in the home.

For young boys in particular, the lack of a father figure makes it difficult to learn important life skills.