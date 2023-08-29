I will set up an independent value-for-money office to look into gov't procurements—Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will make life difficult for corrupt government employees.

According to Mr. Mahama, his administration will do all it can to protect the public purse.

In a tweet, he said, “Government procurement is recognized as a major source of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.”

“We will, among other measures, set up an Independent Value for Money office to scrutinise all government procurements/projects above a $5 million threshold or as shall be recommended by Parliament,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

Earlier, Mahama called on Parliament and other relevant bodies to review portions of the procurement laws that would provide a quota for local manufacturing industries to flourish.

He said the current situation, where bidding and the tender systems were based on high capital injection was inimical to local companies and job creation in general.

Ghana's Public Procurement Act 663 established the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) in 2003 as a corporate body responsible for the formulation of policies and guidelines in the field.

The PPA is also in charge of developing procurement professionals and creating a strong public procurement system that promotes confidence within the business community.

Public procurement in Ghana is undergoing a complete overhaul, all in a bid to increase transparency and reduce the likelihood of corruption.