BoG Governor dodging Parliament over banking sector clean-up cost details since 2021 – Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has opined on Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison’s alleged inability to render account on the banking sector clean-up exercise.

The opposition lawmaker noted that Dr. Addison has been dodging parliament since 2021.

In a tweet on Tuesday, August 29 chanced by ModernGhana News, Mr. Dafeamekpor said Parliament is demanding a breakdown of the GHS25 billion spent on a project that was initially valued at GHS9billion.

“Since 2021, we have been asking the BoG Governor, Dr. Addison to give to Parliament, a breakdown of the actual cost components of the Ghc25billion supposedly spent on the Banking Sector Clean-up that was valued at Ghc9billion. Till date, he has refused to give us those details,” he wrote.

In a bid to restore confidence in the banking sector, the Bank of Ghana embarked on a clean-up exercise in August 2017.

Spending over GH¢20 billion, the Central Bank’s action was to resolve insolvent financial institutions whose continued existence posed risks to depositors.

The clean-up saw a reduction in the number of banks from 34 to 23, whilst 347 microfinance institutions, 15 savings and loans and eight finance houses had their licences revoked.

Government at the time said the action was one of the contributory factors for the country’s high debt stock.