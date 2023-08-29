ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I'll suspend your Twitter account if you manipulate the creator compensation program – Elon Musk

Technology Elon Musk, owner of Twitter
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Elon Musk, owner of Twitter

Owner of microblogging app X formerly Twitter, Elon Musk has warned against manipulating the new creator compensation program.

Mr Musk in a tweet on Tuesday, August 29, said he would ban any user who attempts to tamper with the program either by way of getting more revenue or whatsoever.

“Please note that any attempts to manipulate the creator compensation program on this platform will result in account suspension,” he tweeted.

This comes after the social media platform announced a new program recently that will allow some users to earn a cut of the advertising revenue their content brings in.

However, the program comes with a major catch — only Twitter Blue subscribers will be eligible.

In a tweet on Sunday, August 5, billionaire Elon Musk gave details of the new initiative as quoted below;

"To be eligible for your ad revenue share, you must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. This program is open to everyone."

Mr Musk further listed four requirements users must meet to participate:

- Be a Twitter Blue subscriber, which costs $8/month

- Receive at least 15 million total impressions on tweets in the last 3 months

- Have at least 500 followers
- Be at least 18 years old

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Technology
ModernGhana Links
Trial Phase of Digital Audio Broadcasting launched in Ghana
23.08.2023 | Technology
Cyber Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Advocates Training Of Law Enforcement Agents On Artificial Intelligence
22.08.2023 | Technology
International Youth Day 2023: Use The Internet Creatively - Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Urges Youths
15.08.2023 | Technology
Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘I had dream Bawumia would be leapfrogged by another candid...

53 minutes ago

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen's NPP flagbearership campaign NPP Super Delegates conference: We achieved our aim by making Alan a part of the...

56 minutes ago

Scene from the riot Attack on Tamale District Court ‘barbaric, unlawful’; Police must deal with culp...

59 minutes ago

Second-year student Diana Mensahleft and GES Director General Dr. Eric Nkansah Nkwatia Presby SHS Assistant Headmaster whose slap leaves student partially blin...

1 hour ago

The victim, Diana Mensah Nkwatia Presby SHS: Assistant Headmaster Academics allegedly slaps student, leav...

1 hour ago

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter I'll suspend your Twitter account if you manipulate the creator compensation pro...

12 hours ago

Supporters of opposition candidate Albert Ondo Ossa in Gabon's presidential polls insist he has defeated incumbent Ali Bongo Ondimba. By Steeve JORDAN AFPFile Gabon opposition urges Bongo to concede poll defeat

12 hours ago

You've made NPP proud — Former organiser extols Bawumia ‘You've made NPP proud’ — Former organiser extols Bawumia

14 hours ago

Seated middle: Mr. Edward Akufo-Addo with Prime Minister Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia on his left 53years ago Edward Akufo-Addo became ceremonial president under K.A Busia's Seco...

15 hours ago

PFJ Phase II is proof of plans by govt to create enabling environment to make private sector flourish – Akufo-Addo PFJ Phase II is proof of plans by gov’t to create enabling environment to make p...

Just in....
body-container-line