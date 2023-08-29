I'll suspend your Twitter account if you manipulate the creator compensation program – Elon Musk

Owner of microblogging app X formerly Twitter, Elon Musk has warned against manipulating the new creator compensation program.

Mr Musk in a tweet on Tuesday, August 29, said he would ban any user who attempts to tamper with the program either by way of getting more revenue or whatsoever.

“Please note that any attempts to manipulate the creator compensation program on this platform will result in account suspension,” he tweeted.

This comes after the social media platform announced a new program recently that will allow some users to earn a cut of the advertising revenue their content brings in.

However, the program comes with a major catch — only Twitter Blue subscribers will be eligible.

In a tweet on Sunday, August 5, billionaire Elon Musk gave details of the new initiative as quoted below;

"To be eligible for your ad revenue share, you must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. This program is open to everyone."

Mr Musk further listed four requirements users must meet to participate:

- Be a Twitter Blue subscriber, which costs $8/month

- Receive at least 15 million total impressions on tweets in the last 3 months

- Have at least 500 followers

- Be at least 18 years old