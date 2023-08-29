‘Showdown’ not threat; it means Ken Agyapong will be victorious come November 4 – Campaign team clarifies

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a contender for the flagbearer position within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sort to clarify recent remarks made by Mr Agyapong regarding a "showdown" with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the party's special delegates conference.

The team asserts that Mr Agyapong's comment was not a threat.

In a video that emerged, Mr Agyapong, who serves as a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, used the word "showdown" in reference to the President and Vice President.

"President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time," he said in a widely circulated video.

This choice of words raised concerns and garnered attention, leading to discussions about potential disciplinary actions against him within the NPP.

To address this situation, Mr Agyapong's campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, held a press conference in Accra on Monday, 28 August 2023 to provide context.

He clarified that the term "showdown" was employed to express Agyapong's resolute determination to secure victory in the upcoming November 4 polls. The campaign team emphasized that the usage of "showdown" did not imply any intention of confrontation or hostility toward either the Vice President or the President.

Mr Owusu further elaborated on the semantics of the term: "Whether or not the confrontation was directed towards the Vice President or not, are you concerned about the meaning of confrontation? Because I think the showdown is basically a decisive point of either a confrontation or a contest. In that regard, if it is addressed to the Vice President it only then meant that come November no matter what happens he is going to be a victor."

He clarified that the term "showdown" was not a threat, but rather a way of expressing a decisive moment of confrontation or contest. According to Mr Owusu, it was simply a form of language that might have been used in a different manner.

Additionally, Owusu assured that Agyapong is fully cooperative with the NPP's disciplinary process and expressed the campaign team's commitment to clarifying any misunderstandings.

-Classfmonline.com