NPP Super Delegates conference: We achieved our aim by making Alan a part of the top five – Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen's NPP flagbearership campaign
Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen's NPP flagbearership campaign

A spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said they are pleased with the Super Delegates conference results and not the ugly scenes.

According to him, the Alan Kyerematen campaign team had only one aim, which was to make their candidate part of the selected five ahead of the November 4 flagbearer contest.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, August 28, Mr. Buabeng Asamoa insinuated that the results does not matter to them.

“Our goal was to include Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremateng in the top 5, which we succeeded,” he noted, while bemoaning that the ruling party’s “control has shifted from party leadership to government.”

The August 26 NPP super delegates conference ended in a huge victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia.

He polled 629 votes out of 923 total valid votes cast coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132 placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes placing third and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes placing fourth.

Former Energy Minister Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying for the fifth position, resulting in a possible runoff on Saturday, September 2.

The rest Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Poku and Kofi Konadu Apraku were kicked out.

