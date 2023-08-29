ModernGhana logo
Attack on Tamale District Court ‘barbaric, unlawful’; Police must deal with culprits — JUSAG

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has condemned the violent invasion of the Tamale District Court premises by some residents of Tamale earlier Monday, August 28.

Describing the attack as "barbaric" and "unlawful", JUSAG in a press release said some unscrupulous elements trooped the court in their numbers and pelted stones, destroying fixtures and injuring a police officer.

This per media reports led to an exchange of gunfire by the police to disperse the irate youth.

“In no uncertain terms, JUSAG unreservedly condemns the barbaric act of the miscreants. We also wish to commend the Ghana Police Service for their swift intervention with reinforcement that saved the properties and lives of the Magistrates, Court Officials, Lawyers, Litigants and other court users during the sad event,” the release said in part.

It is reported that about 13 suspects have been arrested so far with police efforts underway to apprehend other culprits who managed to escape.

“Whilst we send our well wishes to the injured police officer and other innocent victims, we wish to call on the Ghana Police Service to deal decisively with the thirteen (13) suspects arrested during the event in accordance with the law whilst efforts are made to apprehend the other suspects on the run,” the association urged.

JUSAG also called for heightened security at the court to ensure safety before justice administration resumes.

The association advised that the general public be “reminded that the judiciary exists for all citizens, and that justice is administered in accordance with the law irrespective of the persons involved."

JUSAG further called on chiefs, religious and political leaders to support the judiciary and security services to maintain law and order.

It further noted that Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances leading to the attack as efforts continue to apprehend the culprits.

