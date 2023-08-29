ModernGhana logo
Nkwatia Presby SHS Assistant Headmaster whose slap leaves student partially blind relieved of duties – GES

Education Second-year student Diana Mensahleft and GES Director General Dr. Eric Nkansah
Second-year student Diana Mensah[left] and GES Director General Dr. Eric Nkansah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has relieved Nkwatia Presby Senuor High School’s Assistant Headmaster Academics of his duties after he allegedly slapped a student, leaving her partially blind.

In a statement on Monday, August 28, the GES said it "unequivocally condemns the actions of the Assistant Headmaster who is supposed to ensure that students and teachers operate in a safe school environment."

According to the GES, the Oti Regional Director of Education is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Diana, the victim is said to be receiving medical treatment.

"Ghana Education Service assures the general public that we are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country," the statement concluded.

The incident occurred at when the Assistant Headmaster slapped 16-year-old Diana Mensah reportedly for leaving campus without exeat.

But according to the lady, she took permission before leaving campus but wasn’t allowed to explain herself when she returned.

