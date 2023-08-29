ModernGhana logo
Nkwatia Presby SHS: Assistant Headmaster Academics allegedly slaps student, leaves her partially blind

Education The victim, Diana Mensah
The victim, Diana Mensah

A disturbing incident of alleged student abuse has been reported at Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High School in the Oti region.

Diana Mensah, a 16-year-old second-year student, is said to have suffered partial vision in her left eye after she was allegedly slapped repeatedly by the school's Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academic.

According to reports, Diana had allegedly obtained permission to leave campus but was confronted by the Assistant Headmaster upon her return.

When she attempted to explain that she took an exeat, the headmaster refused to listen and accused her of leaving without authorization.

Diana reports that the teacher ordered her to kneel down for an extended period as punishment.

When she complained of feeling unwell, the headmaster allegedly said he would "lash her to make her feel better."

It was then that the Assistant Headmaster allegedly slapped Diana.

Diana's family is demanding justice. They said no teacher has the right to physically assault a child, regardless of the offence.

