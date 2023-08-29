Orijin celebrates Orijinality with refreshed pack and nation-wide talent search

Orijin, one of Guinness Ghana’s flagship brands has unveiled a new refreshed pack alongside the launch of ‘Orijin Untamed’, a nationwide hunt for unique and extraordinary talent in the art and music space.

Since its launch in Ghana, Orijin has been redefining the taste landscape of consumers with an expert blend of African herbs and fruits that creates a distinct bittersweet taste profile beloved by bold consumers looking for a unique taste experience while remaining firmly within their roots. Orijin has been noted to bring a vibe to any occasion; authentic good times, filled with optimism and energy.

The brand has been relentlessly committed to creating spaces for diverse personalities to converge and freely embrace their unique individuality, and this double celebration is the culmination of the brand’s efforts over the years.

Explaining the essence of Celebrating ‘Orijinality’, Marketing and Innovation Director at Guinness Ghana, Estella Muzito said, “Orijinality refers to the Orijin way of living; unapologetic, disruptive, and true to yourself. Orijin is a brand built on authenticity and appealing to those who value it and dare to chart their own paths to disrupt and stay true to their creativity and inner purpose.”

“The refreshed pack is an ode to celebrating authenticity and self-expression. We recognize the power in everyone freely expressing themselves, in as many ways as they choose to, and this refreshed pack is just our way of expressing ourselves as a brand. We hope it inspires everyone to stay true to themselves and confidently follow their ‘Orijinal’ paths. We wanted something that accurately embodied our growth, evolution, and the deep-rooted connection we have with our consumers, and this refreshed pack does that. It also reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and our pledge to celebrate the rich heritage of Ghana. The product, with its refreshed pack, will be out in September. There will not be a change in the taste of Orijin. The Orijin you have grown to love is here to stay. It will always be the perfect alcoholic blend of herbs and fruit,” she added.

A major highlight of this celebration is the launch of ‘Orijin Untamed’ - a nationwide competition that offers a dynamic platform for unearthing extraordinary talents in the fields of music and art. By providing a space for authenticity and innovation, the competition seeks to empower and showcase individuals with creative talents.

Marketing Manager of Spirits & RTDs at Guinness Ghana, Yaa Amoah-Owusu said: “Orijin has been a driving force in carving out spaces for authentic and distinctive individuals. Now, with Orijin Untamed, this commitment has been taken to new heights, creating a platform that embraces self-expression, diversity and inclusivity.”

Creative artists and musicians aged 18 to 29 and residing in Ghana are invited to participate in Orijin Untamed by submitting a 1-minute video showcasing original work that reflects Orijin's core philosophy of Orijinality. These submissions are meant to take the judging panel through participants’ creative journey and will be evaluated prior to auditions held in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Northern regions of Ghana. Full details on Orijin Untamed will be announced in September.

This competition is inspired by Orijin's core philosophy of ‘Orijinality’. Orijin Untamed seeks to shine light on the spirit of individuals who dare to be true to themselves. Individuals who embody the values authenticity in the music (singers, rappers, spoken word artists) as well as Arts (graphic designers, mixed media artists, sculptors, graffiti artists, etc.) space in Ghana”

As the brand celebrates its 8-year anniversary, this promises to be an exciting era of celebrating Ghana’s heritage and providing remarkable talents with a platform for creative expression.