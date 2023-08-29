The Peoples Foundation donates 150 dual desks to support teaching and learning in Bawku West District

Education has always been the bedrock of societal progress. However, in places like the Bawku West District of Ghana's Upper East Region, numerous challenges have historically impeded optimal teaching and learning conditions.

It's heartening to see entities like The Peoples Foundation for Health and Education Development taking significant steps to change this narrative.

On Friday, August 25, The Peoples Foundation, under the compassionate leadership of Dr. Simon Batamya Aseno, donated 150 dual desks to selected schools within the Bawku West District. This magnanimous act signifies more than just material support; it represents hope for 300 schoolchildren who previously had to learn in uncomfortable conditions, sitting on the floor or lying on their bellies. This donation is in addition to other health and education projects spearheaded by the foundation.

From the United States, Dr. Aseno shared his sentiments, thanking Mr. Paul Rizza for his invaluable contribution to the cause. He also acknowledged the Keystone Rotary Club for its role in the fundraising process. Born and raised in Zebilla, a town in the district, Dr. Aseno's deep-rooted connection to Bawku West propels his commitment to uplift the educational facilities in the area.

The effect of this substantial donation was immediately evident in the enthusiastic responses from various school representatives and educators in the district. Mr. Paul Apanga, the director of the St. Maximillian Kolbe Education Complex, expressed his profound gratitude. Reflecting on the subpar learning conditions under trees, he optimistically remarked on the enhanced teaching and learning prospects this donation promises.

Mr. Abanga Julius Asigri, representing the Ghana Education Service, emphasized the recurring furniture shortage that plagues many schools in the Bawku West District. He urged the schools benefiting from this act of kindness to ensure they maintain the donated furniture.

Further affirmations came from Ms. Blessing Abare, co-founder of the foundation and Director of Education Programs, who lauded the contractor's efficiency in delivering quality work in record time. Representing the foundation, Mr. Edward Azure, reiterated the importance of the proper utilization of these resources.

The following schools in the Bawku West District were beneficiaries of this initiative:

1. Agatuse Junior High School: 15 desks

2. Galaka Junior High School: 15 desks

3. Aniego Junior High School: 10 desks

4. Zebilla Primary School No. 1: 15 desks

5. Azanga Junior High School: 15 desks

6. Lamboya Junior High School: 10 desks

7. Bugore Primary School: 15 desks

8. Kansogo Junior High School: 15 desks

9. Biringu Junior High School: 10 desks

The foundation also provided support to three private schools in the area for their invaluable contributions to the advancement and improvement of education in the area. Each private school received 10 dual desks.

The Peoples Foundation for Health and Education Development's efforts have sown the seeds of transformative change in the Bawku West District's educational scene. Through collaborations and dedicated interventions like these, the future indeed looks promising for the students of the district.