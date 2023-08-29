Scholarship Secretariat set records straight on UG special needs students allegation 

29.08.2023 LISTEN

The scholarship secretariat has refuted claims of Special Needs Students of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon concerning scholarships.

The students have accused the secretariat of neglect and non-payment of scholarships.

However, the scholarship secretariat has described those claims as false and misrepresentation of facts.

The secretariat indicated that the issues were brought to its attention only two weeks ago.

It added that it was during a meeting with leadership when it was indicated to them that the Secretariat had not received any application in respect of their claims for the past three (3) years.

According to the secretariat, the government has been consistent in the payment of students' scholarships after verification.

It explains that bursaries to target applicants are processed for payment on receipt of claims from beneficiary institutions and students with special needs also benefit in the form of tuition fees, bursaries and purchase of learning aids.

The statement assured students of payment after vetting.

Below is the press release:

RE: UG STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS DEMAND REMOVAL OF REGISTRAR AT SCHOLARSHIPS SECRETARIAT

The attention of the Secretariat has been drawn to a publication purported to emanate from the University of Ghana students with special needs and wish to comment as follows;

Government has at all times, supported persons with special needs at the tertiary level of education. Government through the Scholarships Secretariat has provided financial assistance to students with special needs in the form of payment of tuition fees, bursaries and purchase of learning aids.

Bursaries to target applicants are processed for payment on receipt of claims from beneficiary institutions.

At the last meeting with leadership of students with special needs at the conference room of the Secretariat, two weeks ago, it was indicated that the Secretariat had not received any application in respect of their claims for the past three (3) years.

Having received bursary applications two weeks ago, the Secretariat is by this circular giving the assurance that, claims are being vetted and payment will be made in due course.

Thank you.

SIGNED

MANAGEMENT

Cc:

University of Ghana Students with Special Needs