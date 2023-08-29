ModernGhana logo
W/R: Two armed robbers stab gold buyer to death at Subriso

Social News WR: Two armed robbers stab gold buyer to death at Subriso
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Two armed robbers have stabbed a gold buyer to death at Subriso near Benso in the Tarkwa-Nsueam Municipality of the Western Region of Ghana.

The deceased, who has been identified as Alhaji, was attacked by the robbers at around 4:30 a.m. while he was on his way to work.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which shows the robbers approaching Alhaji and stabbing him multiple times.

The robbers then fled the scene but one of them was later arrested by residents of the area. The robber was beaten to death by the angry residents, while the other is currently on the run.

The police have since launched a manhunt for the second robber.

The incident has caused fear and panic among residents of the area, who are calling on the police to beef up security.

