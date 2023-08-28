ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PFJ Phase II is proof of plans by gov’t to create enabling environment to make private sector flourish – Akufo-Addo

Headlines PFJ Phase II is proof of plans by govt to create enabling environment to make private sector flourish – Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the private sector to take advantage of Phase II of government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

The President launched Phase II of the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs at the University of Development Studies, Tamale, on Monday, August 28.

Delivering his speech at the launch, President Akufo-Addo said it is proof of plans by government to create an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish.

“It is your programme, as we often say, Government has no business being in business, Government’s role is to create the enabling environment and facilitate private sector investment. The PFJ 2.0 is evident of the enabling environment Government plans to use to make private sector flourish.

“I therefore urge all value chain actors of the commodities under the PFJ Phase II, to up their game and take advantage of the opportunities created under the programme,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo further admonished all stakeholders to help his government to transform the country through agriculture.

“Together, let us transform Ghana's agriculture through the power of accessible credit, modern technologies, and the unwavering spirit of our farmers. With determination, innovation, and collective effort, we will create a brighter future for our nation—one where agriculture flourishes, prosperity abounds, and Ghana stands as a shining example of agricultural excellence,” the President shared.

Phase Two of the PFJ Programme is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana.

The objective is to transform and modernise Ghana’s agriculture through the development of a selected commodity value chain, with active private sector participation.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary committee – Kwame Owusu
28.08.2023 | Headlines
I’ve been vindicated by Otumfuo’s action against some of his chiefs over galamsey – Odike
28.08.2023 | Headlines
No yawa! I had the best campaign message but it didn’t translate into votes – Kwabena Agyapong
28.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary committee – Kwame Owusu NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary commi...

1 hour ago

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong No yawa! I had the best campaign message but it didn’t translate into votes – Kw...

1 hour ago

Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police officer Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police offic...

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapongs campaign team clarifies showdown threat against Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Ken Agyapong’s campaign team clarifies “showdown” threat against Akufo-Addo, Baw...

2 hours ago

TUTAG backs Bolgatanga Technical University teachers strike over poor conditions of service TUTAG backs Bolgatanga Technical University teachers’ strike over poor condition...

2 hours ago

Ive been vindicated by Otumfuos action against some of his chiefs over galamsey – Odike I’ve been vindicated by Otumfuo’s action against some of his chiefs over galamse...

2 hours ago

Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality

2 hours ago

Adum girlfriend murder: State attorneys ask for time to file witness statements Adum girlfriend murder: State attorneys ask for time to file witness statements

2 hours ago

NPP polls: We'll vote for Alan because of the partys history —Deputy Finance Minister NPP polls: ‘We'll vote for Alan because of the party’s history’ — Deputy Finance...

4 hours ago

The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits

Just in....
body-container-line