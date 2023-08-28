PFJ Phase II is proof of plans by gov’t to create enabling environment to make private sector flourish – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the private sector to take advantage of Phase II of government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

The President launched Phase II of the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs at the University of Development Studies, Tamale, on Monday, August 28.

Delivering his speech at the launch, President Akufo-Addo said it is proof of plans by government to create an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish.

“It is your programme, as we often say, Government has no business being in business, Government’s role is to create the enabling environment and facilitate private sector investment. The PFJ 2.0 is evident of the enabling environment Government plans to use to make private sector flourish.

“I therefore urge all value chain actors of the commodities under the PFJ Phase II, to up their game and take advantage of the opportunities created under the programme,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo further admonished all stakeholders to help his government to transform the country through agriculture.

“Together, let us transform Ghana's agriculture through the power of accessible credit, modern technologies, and the unwavering spirit of our farmers. With determination, innovation, and collective effort, we will create a brighter future for our nation—one where agriculture flourishes, prosperity abounds, and Ghana stands as a shining example of agricultural excellence,” the President shared.

Phase Two of the PFJ Programme is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana.

The objective is to transform and modernise Ghana’s agriculture through the development of a selected commodity value chain, with active private sector participation.