53years ago Edward Akufo-Addo became ceremonial president under K.A Busia's Second Republic

Social News Seated middle: Mr. Edward Akufo-Addo with Prime Minister Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia on his left
Seated middle: Mr. Edward Akufo-Addo with Prime Minister Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia on his left

Monday, August 28, 2023 marks the 53rd anniversary of Edward Akufo-Addo becoming the ceremonial president of Ghana under Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia's Second Republic government in 1970.

Mr. Akufo-Addo, the father of Ghana’s current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed the symbolic role of president on August 28, 1970 after Busia's Progress Party won 105 of 140 seats in parliamentary elections the previous year.

The Second Republic succeeded the National Liberation Council military government led by Brigadier Akwasi Afrifa, who had overthrown Kwame Nkrumah in 1966.

Dr. Busia appointed Akufo-Addo, a former Chief Justice, as president while holding the real power as prime minister.

However, the Second Republic soon faced economic turmoil, with rising inflation after the government devalued the currency in December 1971.

This economic crisis triggered public discontent and set the stage for another military coup on January 13, 1972, led by Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.

The coup ended Busia's government after just 27 months in power.

Ignatius Kutu Acheampong established the National Redemption Council (NRC) military government, which later became the Supreme Military Council in 1975.

The SMC would rule Ghana until 1979 when power was returned to civilian control under Hilla Limann and the Third Republic.

The short-lived Second Republic under Busia and ceremonial president Akufo-Addo marked an important transitional period in Ghana's history between the Nkrumah and military regimes.

