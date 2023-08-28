ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police officer

Social News Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police officer
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Several gunshots were fired at the District Court in Tamale on Monday morning, resulting in damage to property and injuries to some persons at the court's premises.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed that a riffle, belonging to a Police Officer on duty at the court, was snatched away from him by the crowd that besieged the court over a case involving some alleged illicit drug peddlers.

When the GNA visited the area at 13hrs GMT on Monday, it was observed that the court's premises was cordoned off while the street in front of the court was also blocked to vehicular and human movement, with Police personnel and vehicles stationed along the street in the area.

It was not clear what led to the gunshots, but some sources said a case involving some alleged illicit drug peddlers was called at the court and some local people who believed that the Police would present a poor case against the suspects, besieged the court and started firing gun.

The local people argued that the increasing crime rate amongst some youth in the Tamale Metropolis was because of the abuse of these illicit drugs.

GNA

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Sunyani Traditional Council lifts ban on funerals, outdoor events
28.08.2023 | Social News
Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality
28.08.2023 | Social News
53years ago Edward Akufo-Addo became ceremonial president under K.A Busia's Second Republic
28.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary committee – Kwame Owusu NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary commi...

1 hour ago

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong No yawa! I had the best campaign message but it didn’t translate into votes – Kw...

1 hour ago

Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police officer Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police offic...

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapongs campaign team clarifies showdown threat against Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Ken Agyapong’s campaign team clarifies “showdown” threat against Akufo-Addo, Baw...

2 hours ago

TUTAG backs Bolgatanga Technical University teachers strike over poor conditions of service TUTAG backs Bolgatanga Technical University teachers’ strike over poor condition...

2 hours ago

Ive been vindicated by Otumfuos action against some of his chiefs over galamsey – Odike I’ve been vindicated by Otumfuo’s action against some of his chiefs over galamse...

2 hours ago

Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality

2 hours ago

Adum girlfriend murder: State attorneys ask for time to file witness statements Adum girlfriend murder: State attorneys ask for time to file witness statements

2 hours ago

NPP polls: We'll vote for Alan because of the partys history —Deputy Finance Minister NPP polls: ‘We'll vote for Alan because of the party’s history’ — Deputy Finance...

4 hours ago

The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits

Just in....
body-container-line