Ken Agyapong’s campaign team clarifies “showdown” threat against Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

The campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong has clarified that his comment about a “showdown” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s special delegates conference was not a threat.

Agyapong, who is a flagbearer hopeful in the New Patriotic Party was captured on video making a phone call where he said he would give a “showdown” to the President and Vice President after receiving information that his agents had been attacked in the North East Region.

His action raised concerns with the NPP promising to take disciplinary action against the Assin Central Member of Parliament, who came second in Saturday’s polls.

At a press conference, Agyapong’s campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, said that the expression “showdown” was only used to indicate that Agyapong would win the November 4 polls, regardless of any alleged intimidation against him.

“Whether or not the confrontation was directed towards the Vice President or not, are you concerned about the meaning of confrontation? Because I think the showdown is basically a decisive point of either a confrontation or a contest. In that regard, if it is addressed to the Vice president it only then meant that come November no matter what happens he is going to be a victor.”

“And so that is a showdown, a decisive confrontation and contest… It is not a threat, it is nothing for us to be worried about, it is just a simple language probably expressed in a different form,” he stated.

Owusu also said that Agyapong is willing to cooperate with the disciplinary process of the party.

