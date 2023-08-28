ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Agyapong’s campaign team clarifies “showdown” threat against Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

Headlines Ken Agyapongs campaign team clarifies showdown threat against Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong has clarified that his comment about a “showdown” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s special delegates conference was not a threat.

Agyapong, who is a flagbearer hopeful in the New Patriotic Party was captured on video making a phone call where he said he would give a “showdown” to the President and Vice President after receiving information that his agents had been attacked in the North East Region.

His action raised concerns with the NPP promising to take disciplinary action against the Assin Central Member of Parliament, who came second in Saturday’s polls.

At a press conference, Agyapong’s campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, said that the expression “showdown” was only used to indicate that Agyapong would win the November 4 polls, regardless of any alleged intimidation against him.

“Whether or not the confrontation was directed towards the Vice President or not, are you concerned about the meaning of confrontation? Because I think the showdown is basically a decisive point of either a confrontation or a contest. In that regard, if it is addressed to the Vice president it only then meant that come November no matter what happens he is going to be a victor.”

“And so that is a showdown, a decisive confrontation and contest… It is not a threat, it is nothing for us to be worried about, it is just a simple language probably expressed in a different form,” he stated.

Owusu also said that Agyapong is willing to cooperate with the disciplinary process of the party.

-citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
PFJ Phase II is proof of plans by gov’t to create enabling environment to make private sector flourish – Akufo-Addo
28.08.2023 | Headlines
NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary committee – Kwame Owusu
28.08.2023 | Headlines
I’ve been vindicated by Otumfuo’s action against some of his chiefs over galamsey – Odike
28.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary committee – Kwame Owusu NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary commi...

1 hour ago

Ing. Kwabena Agyapong No yawa! I had the best campaign message but it didn’t translate into votes – Kw...

1 hour ago

Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police officer Gunshots fired at Tamale District Court as crowd snatch riffle from police offic...

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapongs campaign team clarifies showdown threat against Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Ken Agyapong’s campaign team clarifies “showdown” threat against Akufo-Addo, Baw...

2 hours ago

TUTAG backs Bolgatanga Technical University teachers strike over poor conditions of service TUTAG backs Bolgatanga Technical University teachers’ strike over poor condition...

2 hours ago

Ive been vindicated by Otumfuos action against some of his chiefs over galamsey – Odike I’ve been vindicated by Otumfuo’s action against some of his chiefs over galamse...

2 hours ago

Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality Wa: Regional Minister laments rising acts of indiscipline, immorality

2 hours ago

Adum girlfriend murder: State attorneys ask for time to file witness statements Adum girlfriend murder: State attorneys ask for time to file witness statements

2 hours ago

NPP polls: We'll vote for Alan because of the partys history —Deputy Finance Minister NPP polls: ‘We'll vote for Alan because of the party’s history’ — Deputy Finance...

4 hours ago

The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits

Just in....
body-container-line