E/R: 39year old man found dead in a well at Asokore

28.08.2023

A man has been found dead at Asokore, a neighborhood of New Juaben North municipality in the Eastern region.

Identified as Roland Chawey, the deceased according to reports jumped into a well to take his own life.

The incident of suicide occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 28.

The 39-year-old from the information gathered was a well-known drug abuser.

He was admitted to St. Joseph Hospital after he fell ill recently but escaped.

The Assemblyman of the Fofie Electoral Area, Isaac Osei while confirming the incident said some residents discovered clothing and sandals belonging to an unidentified individual next to the well and suspected he had drowned.

A report was made to the Police who involved the Fire Service and NADMO to check the well.

The joint rescue attempt did not materialise as the victim was already dead when his body was uncovered from the well.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St. Joseph Hospital mortuary.

The Police are investigating to ascertain whether it was indeed a suicide or there was foul play leading to the drowning of Roland Chawey in the well.