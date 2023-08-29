ModernGhana logo
Ghana records increase in HIV AIDS self-texting

By Frank Obimpeh || Contributor
Program Director of the National AIDS Control Programme, Dr Ayisi Addo has commended Ghanaians for the successes it has chalked so far in its HIV and AIDS texting program.

Ghana is one of 25 low-to-middle-income countries, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa, with a 50% reduction in the rate of new HIV infections each year. This can facilitate access to antiretroviral treatment, preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and other prevention services.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted HIV testing services, persons reported not being able to access HIV testing services and hundreds of thousands of HIV screening tests were either delayed or skipped.

Dr Ayisi Addo launched the program on July 21, 2023 which saw over 33,000 communities requesting the text kits to know their HIV self-testing status.

“People have complied by going to know their HIV status,” Dr. Ayisi-Addo stated at the weekly “Your Health! Our Concern!" press briefing aimed at promoting communication on health-related issues and setting the medium for the propagation of health information that will influence personal health choices and improve health literacy.

