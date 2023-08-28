ModernGhana logo
My intentions for recording the leaked audio was to play it to Akufo-Addo—Bugri Naabu

28.08.2023 LISTEN

Former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu has justified recording the plot to depose Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, the Inspector General of Police.

According to Mr. Bugri Naabu, his reason for recording the damning audio was to send it to President Akufo-Addo to take action.

Mr. Naabu made the revelations when he appeared before the Committee probing the issue.

He claimed that while he wouldn't normally record his discussions with other people, this was necessary considering the fact that his party may lose the 2024 general elections due to the alleged conduct of the IGP.

“The reason for recording this tape is that they are coming to tell me to go and tell the President something that they know what they are saying, and it is either I don’t go to tell the President and then I and my party suffer for it and if I also go to talk to the President, it is good to tell him the right thing and since I cannot keep everything they were telling me at that point, it was very good to record, and I know the President I go and tell him something, and it turns not to be true, next time he won’t give me respect,” Daniel Bugri Naabu stated.

Chaired by the esteemed Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, the Ad-Hoc Committee’s composition includes a legal and human rights specialist, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan.

The panel is mandated to investigate the authenticity of the leaked tape for actions to be taken.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

