When your people migrate abroad, check on them, they also suffer — Life Coach advises

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Solomon Buchi, a popular Nigerian life coach has advised that when people migrate abroad, their friends and loved ones back home should make efforts to check on them regularly.

Buchi noted that there is a common misconception that when people migrate abroad, especially to developed countries, their lives automatically become easier.

However, he pointed out that migrating abroad comes with its own unique challenges and difficulties.

Mr. Buchi said migrating abroad doesn't necessarily mean having a better life, as many still struggle with their own place, jobs, dealing with loneliness and cultural differences.

The life coach emphasized that migrating abroad is difficult and not an automatic ticket to an easy life.

He calls for more understanding and communication between those abroad and their loved ones back home.

In a tweet on Monday, August 28, Mr. Buchi said "When we migrate to the US, UK, Canada or any developed, also check in on us. Call us, ask us how we are doing. Leaving Nigeria is not an automatic step to a better life. It takes many months and even years to fully settle in a new country. We can’t always be the ones to check in on you; make efforts too. We don’t necessarily have it better out here, we just don’t talk about the difficulty of migrating."

He further added, "This is how many friendships die when someone leaves Nigeria. You think your friends have japaed and they’re chopping life, hence, you don’t call them. We are struggling too, but just a different kind."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

