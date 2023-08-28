ModernGhana logo
Character Education Training Program Equips Educators with Tools to Teach Essential Character Traits

By Kofi Tawiah Foundation
In a commitment to nurturing character education in Ghana's schools, the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation recently conducted its flagship program, the Character Education Training 2023, in Takoradi. The training aimed at instilling essential character traits in students and equipping educators with the tools to lead the way.

The core purpose of the training was to empower educators with the knowledge, skills, and strategies needed to spearhead character education within their respective institutions. A total of 23 schools participated in the program, with approximately 55 dedicated staff members coming together to explore the nuances of character education.

At the helm of this training was Mr. Kent Fahrenbruck, a seasoned Consultant with Strata Leadership, who boasts a track record of over two decades in character education. In his presentation, Mr. Fahrenbruck's indicated that Character education isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. It's about recognizing the unique needs of each school and tailoring strategies that resonate with their specific context."

In recognition of the pivotal role character education plays in the fabric of society, the Kofi A. Tawiah Foundation provided participating schools with a treasure trove of resources. Character education posters, character cards, and a suite of educational documents were distributed, with the aim of enriching the implementation of character education within school curricula. As one participant aptly put it, "These resources are not just tools; they are beacons guiding us in instilling values and ethics in our students."

The significance of the training program was further amplified by the presence of Mr. Alex Sackey, the Greater Accra Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, and Mr. Justice Enin, the Western Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education. Mr. Sackey highlighted the importance of collaboration in promoting character education, "Character education is the bedrock of responsible citizenship. The collaboration between foundations and educators to instill these values is commendable."

Looking forward, the success of the initiative hinges on the commitment of the trained staff members to cascade their newfound knowledge within their school communities, understanding that character education transcends traditional classroom boundaries, encompassing not only teaching staff but also non-teaching personnel. "We're all in this together," one participant noted, "from teachers to janitors, we're shaping the character of our students."

To facilitate this shared mission, regional coordinators are poised to provide vital support to the schools. These coordinators will serve as pillars of guidance, helping schools navigate the challenges, celebrate successes, and build a collaborative network committed to character education.

