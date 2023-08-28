Ken Agyapong, Hopeson Adorye in hot water for misconduct; dragged before NPP Disciplinary Committee

28.08.2023 LISTEN

A member of the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen, Mr. Hopeson Adorye has been dragged before the Disciplinary Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This follows his ranting in the media about how Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was paying huge sums of money to delegates at the party’s Super Delegates Congress to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“People who have been in government for these years who are even old ladies they still want to continue. I’m saying an old lady wants to be a vice president so much more a vice president.

“The Chief of Staff was here giving money to people. Do you think we are scared of anyone? This election money played a role. You are able to give someone $5,000. What are you talking about? We also shared money, but whose was bigger? You give one person 100,000 to go and vote,” Hopeson Adorye told journalists.

In a press release from the NPP on Sunday, it indicated that Hopeson Adorye has been referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee over alleged misconduct.

He is one of four people who will face the Disciplinary Committee to explain their actions.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the NPP says flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.

Below is a copy of the NPP press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 27, 2023

NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY EXTENDS GRATITUDE TO STAKEHOLDERS FOR EXEMPLARY SPECIAL ELECTORAL COLLEGE ELECTION

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) extends its heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the successful execution of the Special Electoral College Election which took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023. We commend the collaborative efforts of the Presidential Elections Committee, the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, Media partners, aspirants, delegates, supporters, and the wider general public for their unwavering dedication to the democratic process.

We extend our congratulations to all aspirants and their supporters for their responsible conduct, following the guidelines, rules, and regulations set forth for the election. Your commitment to the democratic principles of the Party is acknowledged and celebrated.

While the majority of voting centers experienced a smooth process, we acknowledge that isolated incidents occurred at certain locations. The leadership of the Party unequivocally condemns such incidents and emphasizes our unwavering commitment to the integrity and fairness of the election process.

Pursuant to Article 10(7)(5) of the NPP Constitution, certain individuals namely;

1. Mr. Raphael Patrick Sarfo

2. Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo

3. Mr. Musa Sulemana

4. Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

will be referred to the Party's Disciplinary Committee. This is a direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggest potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A)(1)(2)(3) and (4) of the Party's Constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7).

Emphasis must also be placed on the fact that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, pursuant to the afore-stated constitutional provisions of the party, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.

The NPP remains committed to upholding democratic values, accountability, and the highest standards of conduct. We are confident that this disciplinary process will be conducted with fairness, transparency, and impartiality.

Signed

Justin Kodua Frimpong

General Secretary