ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Deputy Interior Minister inaugurates Document Fraud Office

By Dzifa Hukporti, ISD || Contributor
Social News Deputy Interior Minister inaugurates Document Fraud Office
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Madam Naana Eyiah, has commissioned the renovated Document Fraud Office of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Kumasi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Madam Eyiah underscored the government's commitment to fighting fraud and cyber-related crimes.

She stated that the Office is expected to arrest aspiring travellers who use forged passports and identity cards to cross international boundaries.

The Deputy Minister stated that the facility would ensure that the use of fraudulent documents is reduced to the barest minimum and perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

According to her, developments in modern technology have brought many benefits to the country and also created new opportunities for those who engage in fraudulent activities.

The GIS, with assistance from the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICPMD) and the Danish Government as part of the Strengthening Border and Migration Management in Ghana (SMMID II) Project, rebuilt the Ashanti Regional Fraud Office.

She reaffirmed that the Ghana Immigration Service and other pertinent organizations would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of the Interior to improve the service's response to document and cyber-enabled fraud.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
When your people migrate abroad, check on them, they also suffer — Life Coach advises
28.08.2023 | Social News
Ensure security at borders - Deputy Interior Minister to Immigration Service
28.08.2023 | Social News
Kumasi: Police Inspector accused of killing girlfriend to face court today
28.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits

1 hour ago

Bugri Naabu former NPP Northern regional chairman left and IGP George Akuffo Dampare Leaked tape: I was gathering information for Akufo-Addo —Bugri Naabu tells Parli...

2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Akufo-Addo responsible for the sad state of Ghana; Mahama will fix his mess for ...

2 hours ago

Leaked IGP audio: I was scared over claims NPP will lose election 2024 because of Dampare – Bugri Naabu Leaked IGP audio: I was scared over claims NPP will lose election 2024 because o...

3 hours ago

Binduri: NDC parliamentary candidate calls for calm amid insecurity Binduri: NDC parliamentary candidate calls for calm amid insecurity

4 hours ago

IGP leaked tape: I hired someone to record our conversation – Bugri Naabu IGP leaked tape: I hired someone to record our conversation – Bugri Naabu

4 hours ago

North East: Ken Agyepongs camp accuses Bawumia of engaging in tribal politics North East: Ken Agyepong’s camp accuses Bawumia of engaging in tribal politics

4 hours ago

NPP super delegate confab: Each delegate given GHS100,000, the least was GHS50,000 — Hopeson Adorye NPP super delegate confab: Each delegate given GHS100,000, the least was GHS50,0...

5 hours ago

NPP delegates conference: Chief of Staff shared money at party's headquarters GHS100,000 and GHS50,000 each delegate – Hopeson Adorye alleges NPP delegates conference: Chief of Staff shared money at party's headquarters GH...

5 hours ago

November 4 primary: Well not sit aloof to be intimidated again – Alan camp vows November 4 primary: We’ll not sit aloof to be intimidated again – Alan camp vows

Just in....
body-container-line