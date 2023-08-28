Deputy Interior Minister inaugurates Document Fraud Office

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Madam Naana Eyiah, has commissioned the renovated Document Fraud Office of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Kumasi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Madam Eyiah underscored the government's commitment to fighting fraud and cyber-related crimes.

She stated that the Office is expected to arrest aspiring travellers who use forged passports and identity cards to cross international boundaries.

The Deputy Minister stated that the facility would ensure that the use of fraudulent documents is reduced to the barest minimum and perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

According to her, developments in modern technology have brought many benefits to the country and also created new opportunities for those who engage in fraudulent activities.

The GIS, with assistance from the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICPMD) and the Danish Government as part of the Strengthening Border and Migration Management in Ghana (SMMID II) Project, rebuilt the Ashanti Regional Fraud Office.

She reaffirmed that the Ghana Immigration Service and other pertinent organizations would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of the Interior to improve the service's response to document and cyber-enabled fraud.