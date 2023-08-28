NPP Super Delegates conference: We all shared money but Bawumia was the highest – Hopeson Adorye

Leading member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team for the flagbearer position, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye has admitted that his camp also engaged in vote-buying.

Speaking to the media at the NPP headquarters on Saturday, August 26, the day of the poll, he noted that they also shared money but Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's cash was higher than them.

He also alleged that Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare was seen sharing money to delegates after casting their votes at the party’s headquarters.

“In this election, money a role, money, money. Money played a role, we are unafraid in making these claims. You could give someone US$5,000. What are you talking about?” he quizzed.

"We also shared money, but whose was bigger?” he replied to a question of whether his camp also shared money, adding, “How can you give one person 100,000 cedis to go and vote? Go to Ashanti Region and ask. The minimum was GHS50,000."

The August 26 NPP super delegates conference ended in a huge victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia.

He polled 629 votes out of 923 total valid votes cast, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132 placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes placing third and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes placing fourth.

Former Energy Minister Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying for the fifth position, resulting in a possible runoff on Saturday, September 2.

The rest Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Poku and Kofi Konadu Apraku were kicked out.