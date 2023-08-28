I was shocked when audio against IGP Dampare leaked – Bugri Naabu

Bugri Naabu, ex-NPP Northern regional chairman

28.08.2023 LISTEN

Revelations continue to emerge about the leaked secret audio plotting to oust Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare.

Former Northern regional chairman of the ruling NPP, Bugri Naabu who confirmed the secret meeting has expressed shock that the audio got leaked to the media.

According to him, he only submitted the recording he did to the President to do his own investigation whether the IGP is truly against the ruling party’s bid to win election 2024.

"When I heard the recordings had reached the media, I was shocked. I don’t know who leaked the tape to the press. From the day the audio was recorded, I handed over the devices to the President," Mr. Naabu stated.

Appearing before a Parliamentary probing committee today, August 28, the ex-NPP regional chairman claimed the aim was to gather information for the NPP to take immediate action ahead of the 2024 elections.

"Mr Chairman, my only interest was when they were telling me about the IGP, what he does and how he can jeopardize the works of the President. I wanted to gather the information and make sure I pass it to the President," Naabu told the committee.

"My main interest was to protect the party," he added.

The leaked audio contains voices of police officials and him discussing a plot to oust IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over claims he would not allow NPP rig election 2024.

This shocking development raised serious concerns about the integrity of Ghana's electoral systems and democracy.

Consequently, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin set up a committee to further investigate the disturbing matter.