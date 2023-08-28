ModernGhana logo
The content of the leaked audio valid—Bugri Naabu admits

Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed the content of the controversial leaked audio plotting to oust Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, the Inspector General of Police.

Bugri Naabu made the confirmation when he testified before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee, which was set up to look into the alleged leaked tape.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu openly confessed that he and three other senior police officers held the conversation that caused so much uproar.

He identified the three Police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.

According to him, the conversation took place at his office located in Osu, opposite the Osu Police Station.

Bugri Naabu revealed that the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP.

The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, he indicated was that Dr. Akuffo-Damapre’s actions were perceived to align more closely with the opposition NDC, thereby undermining the ruling party’s chances in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He added that the request by the top officers scared him, hence his decision to record them to play it to President Akufo-Addo to take action.

Chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, the Ad-Hoc Committee’s composition includes a legal and human rights specialist, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan.

The panel has been assigned the mandate to investigate both the authenticity of the leaked tape and make recommendations for action to be taken.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

