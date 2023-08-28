Leaked tape: I was gathering information for Akufo-Addo —Bugri Naabu tells Parliamentary probing committee

A former NPP Northern regional chairman, Bugri Naabu has told the Parliamentary probing committee that a leaked tape about a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was motivated by a desire to protect the party.

In his appearance on Monday, August 28, Mr. Naabu said before the committee that his interest in the alleged plot against IGP Dampare was to gather information and pass it to the President for action to be taken.

"Mr Chairman, my only interest was when they were telling me about the IGP, what he does and how he can jeopardize the works of the President. I wanted to gather the information and make sure I pass it to the President," Mr Naabu stated.

"My main interest was to protect the party," he explained to the committee, chaired by MP Samuel Atta Akyea.

Months ago, an audio tape surfaced allegedly containing voices of police officials and him planning to oust IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Dampare over claims he would not allow NPP rig election 2024.

The news led many questioning of the integrity of Ghana's electoral systems.

This compelled the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to set up a committee to investigate the matter many find disturbing and a blow to the country's democracy.