November 4 primary: We’ll not sit aloof to be intimidated again – Alan camp vows

The Alan for President 2024 campaign team has made it clear that they will not tolerate intimidation in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary scheduled for November 4.

This declaration comes in response to the violence that marred the Super Delegates Conference, during which the number of candidates was reduced from 10 to five.

Mr Andrew Appiah Dankwa, a lawyer and member of the Alan campaign team, expressed this stance while participating as a panellist on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, August 28, 2023.

He emphasised that the campaign team would not allow supporters to be intimidated, as had happened during the Super Delegates Conference with a campaign coordinator in the North East almost losing an eye.

Mr Dankwa highlighted the violence that occurred during an election involving only 0.4 per cent of the total number of electorates, describing it as deeply concerning.

He stressed that such incidents would not be tolerated during the upcoming presidential primary.

He framed the November 4 presidential primary as a critical endeavour to rescue the party from those he referred to as charlatans posing as NPP members.

Mr Dankwa alleged that the winner of the super delegates' election had spent a significant amount of money, GHS70 million to secure votes.

Mr Dankwa further stated that the campaign team's primary goal was to be part of the final five candidates selected for the November 4 presidential primary.

He clarified that they were not enthused about the position of the former Minister for Trade and Industry chalked, their focus remained on securing a spot in the selected group.

Source: Classfmonline.com

