Future of NPP flagbearer race pregnant with uncertain possibilities – Prof. Gyampo

2 HOURS AGO

The trajectory of the NPP's flagbearer race is laden with unpredictable prospects, according to insights from Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, a seasoned Political Science lecturer.

Prof. Gyampo noted that the recent placements of candidates from first to third in the NPP super delegate conference didn't hold any great surprises, given the intricate dynamics of the party's internal politics.

He highlighted that a significant portion of the delegates owe their political stature to the establishment, often securing their positions through the establishment's backing. This allegiance shapes their voting decisions, leaving little room for variations in their choices.

Additionally, Ken Agyapong's notable performance was attributed to his ability to financially support individuals who anticipated his backing for their own future political ventures.

The Professor also analyzed Ken Agyapong's position as a potential kingmaker due to his strong grassroots presence and support network. This strategic advantage could lead to Agyapong nominating delegates who voted for him for various positions. Such influence positions him as a prominent figure within the party's future.

With Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia finishing first and Alan Kyerematen securing the third spot, Prof. Gyampo warned against complacency. He underscored that the genuine powerbrokers are often located at the grassroots level, where both Bawumia and Kyerematen must make significant inroads, considering Ken Agyapong's grassroots appeal.

Prof. Gyampo's assessment emphasised the need for sustained effort from all contenders. Bawumia must intensify his outreach to grassroots supporters, Alan should focus on securing more top-level endorsements while maintaining his grassroots appeal, and Ken must work tirelessly to resonate with both segments of delegates.

The lecturer stressed that the recent voters could still change their minds, cautioning against complacency and urging resilience.

His advice to grassroots delegates was to remain impassioned, deciding the party's leadership based on their conscience rather than being swayed by the results of the preceding exercise.

Source: Classfmonline.com

