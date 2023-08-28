ModernGhana logo
Leading member of Aristocrats to be enstooled as Nkosuohene at Kyebi-Afiesa

By Obeng Aquah II Contributor
Fernandes John Philips, under the eminence Barima Kumaning is set to be made the Nkosuohene of Kyebi-Afiesa on the 2nd September 2023 at Kyebi Afiesa.

Fernandes John Phillips is a dedicated and experienced professional with a strong background in supply chain management and business administration. With a Master's degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from KNUST, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his current position as Nkosuohene.

Fernandes started his educational journey by obtaining a Higher National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply from Takoradi Technical University (TTU) and also a Business Administration with a major in Supply Chain. enhancing his skills and understanding of the field.

Throughout his career, Fernandes has held various managerial positions in renowned companies. He began his journey at Shell Service Station and Shop, where he excelled as an Acting Manager in both Mankesim and Sarbah Road Cape Coast branches. Later, he joined Engen Service Station and Shop as an Acting Manager in Mankesim. Fernandes then moved on to Amandi Company Ltd, where he served as a Stores Manager in Tema. Additionally, he gained valuable experience as an Accounts Developer at GGBL.

Currently, Fernandes holds multiple leadership positions. He is the Sales Manager at Nakcole Mining Company Ltd, where he applies his expertise to drive sales and achieve targets. Moreover, he serves as the Managing Director of Precious Ones group of companies, overseeing operations and ensuring the success of the organization. Fernandes is also the Chief Executive Officer of JP Auto Services, providing strategic direction and managing the company's overall performance. Lastly, he is the CEO of 25 Table Top Enterprise, using his entrepreneurial skills to establish and grow the business.

As a leading member of Aristocrats the Chairman, Ohene Dankwa Agyeman Duah wish him well in his new endeavor.

