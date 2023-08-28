NPP Super Delegates Conference results not surprising, shaped by political establishment — Prof Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has claimed the results of the NPP's super delegates elections were influenced by some political establishment.

He stated that the majority of delegates who participated in the special electoral college that pruned 10 aspirants down to 5 were "politically baked by the establishment".

"Nothing was surprising, the majority of the delegates who voted over the weekend were politically baked by the establishment," Prof. Gyampo told Accra-based Joy FM

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the clear frontrunner, winning all 17 polling stations representing 67%.

Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen took the second and third positions respectively.

Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Boakye Agyarko had a tie which called for another election for the fourth and fifth positions.

The flagbearer contest on November 4 will decide the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections as the party seeks to maintain power.

The final primary outcome will set the stage for the 2024 presidential race where the NPP hopes to secure a third consecutive term in office under its “breaking the 8” agenda.