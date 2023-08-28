ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP Super Delegates Conference results not surprising, shaped by political establishment — Prof Gyampo

Headlines NPP Super Delegates Conference results not surprising, shaped by political establishment — Prof Gyampo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has claimed the results of the NPP's super delegates elections were influenced by some political establishment.

He stated that the majority of delegates who participated in the special electoral college that pruned 10 aspirants down to 5 were "politically baked by the establishment".

"Nothing was surprising, the majority of the delegates who voted over the weekend were politically baked by the establishment," Prof. Gyampo told Accra-based Joy FM

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the clear frontrunner, winning all 17 polling stations representing 67%.

Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen took the second and third positions respectively.

Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Boakye Agyarko had a tie which called for another election for the fourth and fifth positions.

The flagbearer contest on November 4 will decide the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections as the party seeks to maintain power.

The final primary outcome will set the stage for the 2024 presidential race where the NPP hopes to secure a third consecutive term in office under its “breaking the 8” agenda.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bugri Naabu admits leaked tape plotting removal of Dampare
28.08.2023 | Headlines
November 4 primary: We’ll not sit aloof to be intimidated again – Alan camp vows
28.08.2023 | Headlines
Future of NPP flagbearer race pregnant with uncertain possibilities – Prof. Gyampo
28.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

37 minutes ago

NPP Super Delegates conference don't reflect over 200,000 delegates, Alan will pull a surprise – Nii Ayikoi Otoo NPP Super Delegates conference don't reflect over 200,000 delegates, Alan will p...

41 minutes ago

NPP Super delegates conference: I havent stepped down, Im ready for Saturdays run-off – Boakye Agyarko NPP Super delegates conference: I haven’t stepped down, I’m ready for Saturday’s...

43 minutes ago

Professor Lethokwa Mpedi, Vice Chancellor at the University of Johannesburg Africa can earn $1.5 trillion from AI if able to secure just 10% of its growing ...

1 hour ago

Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson and Technical Advisor at the office of the Vice President NPP Super Delegates results aligns with grassroots views — Dr Gideon Boako

1 hour ago

NPP Super Delegates Conference results not surprising, shaped by political establishment — Prof Gyampo NPP Super Delegates Conference results not surprising, shaped by political estab...

1 hour ago

There must be no place for All-Die-Be-Die violence in Ghanas politics – Ablakwa There must be no place for “All-Die-Be-Die” violence in Ghana’s politics – Ablak...

3 hours ago

Beating my agent indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democracy process within NPP — Alan Beating my agent indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democracy proce...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome freho constituency, Mr Akwasi Darko Boateng Work towards peaceful primaries in November 4 — Bosome Freho MP to aspirants

3 hours ago

Hon John Kumah Special delegates conference results show Bawumia is the man to lead NPP in 2024...

3 hours ago

Some supporters NPP Ashanti took to the streets to celebrate Dr Mahamadu Bawumia's victory Bawumia’s supporters in Kumasi jubilate after winning NPP's super delegates conf...

Just in....
body-container-line