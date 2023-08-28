ModernGhana logo
28.08.2023 Headlines

Beating my agent indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democracy process within NPP — Alan

Beating my agent indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democracy process within NPP — Alan
28.08.2023

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has condemned the alleged assault on his polling agent during the Super Delegates Congress over the weekend.

Identified as Ali Zakaria, the agent is reported to have been assaulted in the North East Region during the election, leaving him with a swollen eye.

In a statement after the election, Alan Kyerematen said the incident is an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democracy process within NPP.

“I would however like to express my deep sorrow about the brutal assault on my Polling Agent in the North East region. This is an indelible blot to the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP,” the former Minister for Trade and Industry said in his statement.

He added, “I wish my colleague speedy recovery and God's manifold blessings, and would like to assure him and his family of my unwavering support for his wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen says his campaign coordination team is currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week, he will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for his campaign.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

