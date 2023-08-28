Eckankar climax 2023 ECK African Soul Adventure seminar

28.08.2023 LISTEN

ECKANKAR on Sunday successfully climaxed its much-anticipated 3-day 2023 ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar which opened in Accra on Friday 25th August throughout the weekend.

The significance of attending a spiritual conference cannot be overlooked particularly in the face of global rising challenges.

These gatherings serve as a powerful catalyst for personal growth, enlightenment, and a deeper connection with the divine Almighty God.

The 2023 ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar was no different at all, as it drew individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together with a shared goal to explore the depths of their spirituality and embark on a transformative journey.

Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, just hosted the 2023 ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar, the first-ever post-COVID-19 African seminar.

This was held at its beautiful Temple of ECK in Okponglo, East Legon in Accra.

The theme of the Seminar was “Your Life is a Spiritual Adventure.”

About four thousand (4,000) participants attended the three-day event.

They were both Eckankar members (ECKists) and invited guests from all the continents of the world: Europe, North and South America, Australia, Asia, and the Far East.

The seminar acts as a sanctuary, providing a nurturing environment for attendees to delve into the realms of their inner selves.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar is the opportunity to learn from esteemed spiritual leaders, renowned scholars, and experienced practitioners.

These experts impart their wisdom, guiding participants towards a greater understanding of spiritual principles and practices of the ECKANKAR Faith.

During a media interaction, the Co-Regional Spiritual Aide RESA of ECKANKAR Ghana Frank Offei, stated categorically that ECKANKAR, the True Path of Spiritual Freedom has no root of occultism.

He said ECKANKAR has nothing to do with spiritual mystical practices of divination or ritual magic of any form.

He reiterated that the ECKANKAR is the true path of spiritual freedom.

"This is a seminar that was organized by Ghana on behalf of all ECKANKAR African Regions. Participants were drawn mainly from about 35 countries.

"This is the first meeting after the COVID-19 Pandemic so it was an opportunity to once again come together as one Faith to reignite our spirituality and connect with our various communities worldwide."

Touching on the theme, he said in Ghana, the Co-RESAs himself Enyonam Offei, are usually invited to select a theme for the seminar and further discuss it with the international office.

"We do not use our minds to do things here. So we invited the guidance of God and arrived at the theme: "Your Life is a Spiritual Adventure," he explained.

He also emphasized that these spiritual gatherings have served as a powerful catalyst for personal growth, enlightenment, and a deeper connection with the divine Almighty God.

He used the opportunity to share some highlights of the event.

"We had round-tables, African Seminar, Interactive Sessions, ECKANKAR Worldwide Seminar, Talks on Developing Your Spirituality as well as Creative Arts," Frank Offei revealed.

On his part, President of Eckankar Nigeria Nduka Nwagbo underscored the significance of the Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, 2023 ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar.

"The participants and attendees have indeed benefitted immensely from the profound impact of the ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar for their personal spiritual growth and enlightenment," he said during a media interaction at the Seminar.

He added: "The 2023 ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar has drawn individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together with the shared goal to explore the depths of their spirituality and embark on a transformative journey with God."

Touching on ECKANKAR Nigeria, he said as the President of ECKANKAR Nigeria, his sole responsibility is to help the regional ECK Spiritual Aide RESA Nigeria to organise the administration and programs of ECKANKAR in Nigeria including the Vahana Missionary Programs that is the outreach programs.

"I'm really glad to be in Ghana. My role as President of ECKANKAR Nigeria also include the organisation of the local area and regional chapters which we call the ECKANKAR Centers of Nigeria, in order to carry out the activities of ECKANKAR, and to let the public know about ECKANKAR and our spiritual activities especially those who are interested in exploring the teachings of ECKANKAR which is the path of spiritual freedom."

He said ECKANKAR remains relevant to society in all aspects of life.

"ECKANKAR talks about the highest of ethics which express love towards all humans and everyone we come across.

"We believe that you have to use love in your life to deal with other citizens. I'm talking about human love, helping hands to divine love, and patched love which represents charity.

"We also teach about the best of conducts as humans and how to relate to people. It also means that treat all humans equally as you want others to treat you in living an exemplary life for others to emulate," he explained.

He went on to add that "the human is a Soul, not the physical body you wear; you are Soul, created in the image and likeness of the Supreme Being, and you exist because of GOD’s Love for you.

"As such, you have a direct link to God, through singing “HU”, the most beautiful prayer. HU is the most sacred, ancient, and secret name of GOD."

Marcel Smallwood, Vahana Coordinator who represents the Missionary of ECKANKAR Liberia, shared how ECKANKAR has modified him and his family.

“In ECKANKAR we are given the HU which is our prayer. My wife is not an ECKist but he came with me to the seminar.

"Because of the experiences I had as an ECKist, she has noticed that ECKANKAR has transformed and modified me so much, so she came along with me and she has since supported me.

"As a family, we have used the HU Prayers. My wife has used the HU in times of troubles hardship and other issues of life,” he said.

Some participants shared their experiences.

"I am here because this conference is organised only once a year; I'm here to share in the love of ECKANKAR and to also express my love towards others," one Francophone participant from Togo shared his thoughts.

One youthful participant also shared how God manifested himself to him in a dream when he lost his grandfather. "I was mostly raised by my Grandfather so I became very sad and was always weeping. But I had a dream and my Grandfather appeared in my dream to console me and told me that he is happy where he is, since that encounter, I stopped being sad and this was possible through ECKANKAR."

Another added: "I must say the ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR has so far been very spiritually fulfilling and enriching. I joined ECKANKAR about 15 years ago.

"I have benefitted so much from ECKANKAR as a youth and as I transition into a young adult, I have realised ECKANKAR is a very practical religion so you have to be practical if you desire to get the needed results."