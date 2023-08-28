ModernGhana logo
Parliament urged to pass Affirmative Action Bill

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have appealed to Parliament to pass the Affirmative Action Bill currently before the House to encourage more women, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the youth to actively participate in the upcoming local level elections.

They contend that Ghana's development agenda cannot be achieved with the discrimination and selective participation in decision making process, hence the need for urgent steps to fast-track processes of passing the bill for holistic and accelerated development and national growth.

The CSOs made the appeal at a day’s seminar in Kumasi organized by a CSOs consortium, Local Governance Network, Public Financing Management Network and Chamber for Local Governance with sponsorship from the GIZ.

The dialogue, among others, sought to harness strategies to promote and empower the target group to be actively involved and increase participation in the coming local level elections and seek accountability in development processes.

Stakeholders’ interest required
Mr. Christopher Dapaah, the National Coordinator, Local Governance Network, encouraged the citizenry to develop high interest in the forthcoming DLEs and other public leadership positions.

Mr. Dapaah pleaded with development partners and key stakeholders to give prominence to the local level elections as being done for the Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, stated that democracy and decentralization ought to be very strong at the local level to improve development, adding that the government is committed to bringing governance to the doorstep of the people.

The Minister commended organizers of the dialogue, saying it would help improve the strength of all-inclusiveness and active citizens’ participation in local governance.

Awareness creation
Mr. Osei Mensah noted public awareness and sensitization on upcoming elections is one of the key factors to enhance voter turnout, hence urged the media, CSOs, the NCCE, the Electoral Commission, Information Services Department, and all relevant stakeholders not to hesitate in delivery of public sensitization to increase voter turnout.

For his part, Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, the programs manager for the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana, said the poor performance and poor service delivery on the part of previous Assemblies have led to the lack of public interest in local level elections.

“There is high level apathy by stakeholders including the Parliament, the media, development partners, Civil Society Organizations, voters and Traditional leaders when it comes to local level elections,” he said.

Nana Aborampah expressed worry that low turnout and related activities in DLEs are taking much more of national resources, resulting in continued wasting of taxpayers' money at the detriments of development.

He also said the lack of engagement and interaction with the communities, issues of monetization, cultural barriers, violence and stereotyping are some causes of very low women representation in the local and entire governance system.

Mr. Benjamin Bano-Bioh, the Ashanti Regional Director, Electoral Commission, in a presentation, noted Ghana is speedily losing the drive of local democratic governance.

“It is therefore critical to take steps through dialogue among stakeholders and experts to strategize effective modalities to improve and help in sustaining systems for true local governance before the total trust of democratic nation is lost,” he emphasized.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

