ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

St. Martin's SHS at Adoagyiri-Nsawam gets sports equipment

By James Worlator Doe II Contributor
Education St. Martin's SHS at Adoagyiri-Nsawam gets sports equipment
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A section of the ’78 and ’79 Alumni of St. Martin’s Senior High School, Adoagyiri–Nsawam presented an assortment of sports gear to the school on behalf of Dr. James W. Doe Foundation on Saturday, 19 th August, 2023.

The gesture he said, reminds him of “mens sana incorpore sano,” which translates into “a healthy mind is to be found in a healthy body.”

The sports items were books of the World Cup 2022, basketball greats, women’s football stars and World football stars.

There were balls for handball, basketball, football, volleyball, ping pong, tennis, bats, rackets, racquets and paddles for badminton, tennis, ping pong, jersey shirts, resistant tubes, skipping ropes, pumps and shuttlecocks.

The class of ’78 group members who attended the presentation included, Wilberforce Tengey, Joshua Awuku-Apaw and Henry Nortey. Kwasi Doe, Isaac Amponsah and Emmanuel W. Doe, constituted the ’79 group. Dr. Jesse Mawuli Doe was also part of the entourage.

Some staff and students of the school availed themselves to witness the presentation. A section of school Staff members made time to receive the items led by the Headmaster, Mr. Paul Agbakpe, Mr. Mensah Aborampa (Assistant Head, Administration), Mr. Gideon Asare (Assistant Head, Academic), Mr. Teye Kwesi Charles (HOD, Science), Mr. Dominic Oppong Antwi (Snr. House Master), Mr. Felix Amaning Kwaku (HOD, P.E.), Mr. Ernest Adenku (SRC, Patron) and Mr. Obeng Gyane (House Master–Dompreh House).

Before the presentation, an “old boy”of the school, Mr. Tengey indicated that as Alumni they felt indebted to their alma mater and it saw it necessary to recognize and appreciate how the school moulded them to become useful persons in society for various professions.

He mentioned that the current gesture was a follow-up to an earlier presentation of 120 plastic chairs to the school. He acknowledged the sole contribution of Dr. James W. Doe in acquiring the sporting items was laudable.

The Headmaster, who was visibly overjoyed by the gesture expressed warm appreciation to Dr. James W. Doe, the class of ’78 and ’79 year groups on behalf of the staff and students of the school.

He mentioned that the equipment came at an opportune time and assured all that it would be put to good use. Mr. Agbakpe did not shy away from saying he is looking forward to more donations in the future.

Ms. Chelsea Gyenin Akampoma, the Senior Girl’s Prefect delivered the vote of thanks.

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
Character Education Training Program Equips Educators with Tools to Teach Essential Character Traits
28.08.2023 | Education
Over 8,000 students graduate from UEW
28.08.2023 | Education
Gomoa Central DCE laments high school drop-out
28.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Leaked IGP audio: I was scared over claims NPP will lose election 2024 because of Dampare – Bugri Naabu Leaked IGP audio: I was scared over claims NPP will lose election 2024 because o...

1 hour ago

Binduri: NDC parliamentary candidate calls for calm amid insecurity Binduri: NDC parliamentary candidate calls for calm amid insecurity

2 hours ago

IGP leaked tape: I recorded the conversation for the records – Buguri Naabu IGP leaked tape: I recorded the conversation for the records – Buguri Naabu

2 hours ago

Dragging Ken Agyapong before disciplinary committee overly aggressive – Amoako Baah Dragging Ken Agyapong before disciplinary committee overly aggressive – Amoako B...

2 hours ago

I recorded conversation to protect NPP and play it to Akufo-Addo – Bugri Naabu reveals I recorded conversation to protect NPP and play it to Akufo-Addo – Bugri Naabu r...

2 hours ago

IGP leaked tape: I hired someone to record our conversation – Bugri Naabu IGP leaked tape: I hired someone to record our conversation – Bugri Naabu

2 hours ago

North East: Ken Agyepongs camp accuses Bawumia of engaging in tribal politics North East: Ken Agyepong’s camp accuses Bawumia of engaging in tribal politics

2 hours ago

NPP super delegate confab: Each delegate given GHS100,000, the least was GHS50,000 — Hopeson Adorye NPP super delegate confab: Each delegate given GHS100,000, the least was GHS50,0...

3 hours ago

NPP delegates conference: Chief of Staff shared money at party's headquarters GHS100,000 and GHS50,000 each delegate – Hopeson Adorye alleges NPP delegates conference: Chief of Staff shared money at party's headquarters GH...

3 hours ago

November 4 primary: Well not sit aloof to be intimidated again – Alan camp vows November 4 primary: We’ll not sit aloof to be intimidated again – Alan camp vows

Just in....
body-container-line