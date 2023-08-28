St. Martin's SHS at Adoagyiri-Nsawam gets sports equipment

A section of the ’78 and ’79 Alumni of St. Martin’s Senior High School, Adoagyiri–Nsawam presented an assortment of sports gear to the school on behalf of Dr. James W. Doe Foundation on Saturday, 19 th August, 2023.

The gesture he said, reminds him of “mens sana incorpore sano,” which translates into “a healthy mind is to be found in a healthy body.”

The sports items were books of the World Cup 2022, basketball greats, women’s football stars and World football stars.

There were balls for handball, basketball, football, volleyball, ping pong, tennis, bats, rackets, racquets and paddles for badminton, tennis, ping pong, jersey shirts, resistant tubes, skipping ropes, pumps and shuttlecocks.

The class of ’78 group members who attended the presentation included, Wilberforce Tengey, Joshua Awuku-Apaw and Henry Nortey. Kwasi Doe, Isaac Amponsah and Emmanuel W. Doe, constituted the ’79 group. Dr. Jesse Mawuli Doe was also part of the entourage.

Some staff and students of the school availed themselves to witness the presentation. A section of school Staff members made time to receive the items led by the Headmaster, Mr. Paul Agbakpe, Mr. Mensah Aborampa (Assistant Head, Administration), Mr. Gideon Asare (Assistant Head, Academic), Mr. Teye Kwesi Charles (HOD, Science), Mr. Dominic Oppong Antwi (Snr. House Master), Mr. Felix Amaning Kwaku (HOD, P.E.), Mr. Ernest Adenku (SRC, Patron) and Mr. Obeng Gyane (House Master–Dompreh House).

Before the presentation, an “old boy”of the school, Mr. Tengey indicated that as Alumni they felt indebted to their alma mater and it saw it necessary to recognize and appreciate how the school moulded them to become useful persons in society for various professions.

He mentioned that the current gesture was a follow-up to an earlier presentation of 120 plastic chairs to the school. He acknowledged the sole contribution of Dr. James W. Doe in acquiring the sporting items was laudable.

The Headmaster, who was visibly overjoyed by the gesture expressed warm appreciation to Dr. James W. Doe, the class of ’78 and ’79 year groups on behalf of the staff and students of the school.

He mentioned that the equipment came at an opportune time and assured all that it would be put to good use. Mr. Agbakpe did not shy away from saying he is looking forward to more donations in the future.

Ms. Chelsea Gyenin Akampoma, the Senior Girl’s Prefect delivered the vote of thanks.