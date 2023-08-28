Kings Convenant Life Chapel officially dedicates Hammond Temple

A ceremony has been held in Obuasi by the Kings Convenant Life Chapel to officially dedicate the Hammond Temple to God.

Started by the Late Rev. Maxwell Nyameba Hammond, the Church has now grown in leaps and bounds with large following and a magnificent church auditorium.

The occasion was also used to celebrate the 19th Anniversary of the church and the 10th Anniversary of the passing of Rev. Maxwell Nyameba Hammond.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Madam Comfort Nyameba Hammond, a co-founder of the Church and the Widow of Rev. Hammond seized the opportunity to advise the youth against indecent dressing.

She said as explained in the Bible, man's body is the temple of Christ hence must not do anything to desecrate it.

"As Christians, our appearance is very important. It is what will convince others to join the church and live a Christ-like life. We must not do anything to jeopardize our Christian faith," she stated.

Madam Hammond also admonished the youth to be patient and wait upon the Lord. She said though times are hard there is the need to have faith in the Lord and wait for His blessings.

She said the Late Rev. Hammond lived an exemplary life, a life worthy of emulation.

On his part Rev. Abraham Hammond, the Administrator of the Church said understanding the Gospel and knowing what Christianity stands for is what underlines one's faith in the Lord. He said most Christians do not understand Christianity hence are not able to live a Christ-like life.

Rev. Hammond further stated that Christianity has made the necessary impact in society stressing that societies where Christians dominate are mostly preserved and peaceful.

Rev. Paul Robinson Bediako, the Evangelism Coordinator of the Kings Convenant Life Chapel Church also added his voice to calls for Christians to uphold their faith in the Lord and wait for the appointed time.

He said it was only through Christ that one can be successful.

The Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah who was the Special Guest of Honor eulogised the late Rev. Maxwell Hammond. He said his teachings served as motivation to the youth.

He bemoaned the rate at which some pastors are disrespected in the society. He said though there are fake pastors, that should not be a yardstick for branding all pastors as fake.

He said " there are a lot of pastors and churches in Ghana that are contributing positively to the development of the country. Some are building schools, hospitals and are contributing to the development of human capital in the country".