Fix our deplorable roads - Atsu Charles

By Swanqy Jay || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mr. Charles Atsu, the communications Director of NDC Biakoye constituency in the Oti region is calling on government to as a matter of urgency fix all deplorable roads in the constituency.

Mr. Atsu noted that the road network in the constituency is getting worse by the day as roads are becoming unmotorable.

He chastised the government's year of roads agenda, adding that the people of Biakoye have not seen any road fixed or constructed within those periods.

Mr. Atsu Charles on 'Dream In The Morning,' a programme on Dream 97.1 FM's Morning Show in Worawora said the Biakoye District Assembly should take it upon itself and either fix these bad roads or call the government if it is beyond the assembly.

"From Apesorkubi to Kaboso, Worawora to Abotoase. When you get to Bompaso work needs to be done there. Right after Amanya too same, Omankradokrom is very bad and other roads need swift attention.

"There is a portion between Worawora and Apesorkubi that is bad too and needs to be worked on," Mr. Atsu stated.

He added, "Drivers, car owners and travelers also need some comfort and relief. Nana, spare parts are very expensive now. The Government must do something."

