NPP Super Delegates Conference: Kennedy Agyapong, Hopeson Adorye, others to face disciplinary committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has referred some members to its Disciplinary Committee following some chaotic scenes at the party's Super Delegates Conference.

In a statement released on Sunday, August 27, the NPP thanked stakeholders for the "successful execution" of the Special Electoral College Election held on Saturday, August 26, but noted that "isolated incidents occurred at certain locations."

Among those facing disciplinary action are Raphael Patrick Sarco, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Musa Sulemana and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye.

According to the statement signed by General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah, video and photographic evidence suggests these members have allegedly violated provisions in the party's constitution relating to misconduct.

Flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will also appear before the Disciplinary Committee over threats and accusations he made against Vice President Bawumia and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a viral video for allegedly manhandling his agent.

The NPP said it "remains committed to upholding democratic values, accountability and the highest standards of conduct."

It expressed confidence the disciplinary process will be conducted fairly, transparently and impartially.

Saturday's conference was held to prune the ten flagbearer aspirants to five ahead of the November 4 congress.