ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP Super Delegates Conference: Kennedy Agyapong, Hopeson Adorye, others to face disciplinary committee

Headlines Kennedy Agyapongleft and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Kennedy Agyapong[left] and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has referred some members to its Disciplinary Committee following some chaotic scenes at the party's Super Delegates Conference.

In a statement released on Sunday, August 27, the NPP thanked stakeholders for the "successful execution" of the Special Electoral College Election held on Saturday, August 26, but noted that "isolated incidents occurred at certain locations."

Among those facing disciplinary action are Raphael Patrick Sarco, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Musa Sulemana and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye.

According to the statement signed by General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah, video and photographic evidence suggests these members have allegedly violated provisions in the party's constitution relating to misconduct.

Flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will also appear before the Disciplinary Committee over threats and accusations he made against Vice President Bawumia and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a viral video for allegedly manhandling his agent.

The NPP said it "remains committed to upholding democratic values, accountability and the highest standards of conduct."

It expressed confidence the disciplinary process will be conducted fairly, transparently and impartially.

Saturday's conference was held to prune the ten flagbearer aspirants to five ahead of the November 4 congress.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama
27.08.2023 | Headlines
Osino chief in trouble over accountability, dragged to Okyenhene
27.08.2023 | Headlines
Kennedy Agyapong’s 'showdown' viral video was made during radio interview, not phone call with Akufo-Addo
27.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

7 hours ago

He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but was elbowed to the ground — NER NPP He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but ...

7 hours ago

It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest—Mahama It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest...

7 hours ago

Scenes at the galamsey site with Nana Amoakohene Pakyi Nkosuohene being interviewed by journalists Pakyihene sent his Gyaasehene and Akyeamehene to Kobri forest to make sacrifices...

8 hours ago

Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for disrespecting Coordinating Council Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for “disrespecting” Coo...

8 hours ago

We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO

8 hours ago

I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, stood by me—Ken Agyapong I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, st...

8 hours ago

Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90 of the super delegates votes —Clement Apaak teases Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90% of the super delegates votes...

8 hours ago

I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in...

8 hours ago

WR: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam' W/R: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam'

8 hours ago

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and Abakomahene Odiatuo Okatakyie Afrifa Call Okyenhene to order or we will advise ourselves, we're not cowards — Chiefs ...

Just in....
body-container-line