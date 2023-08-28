ModernGhana logo
Man killed in failed juju gunshot at Ayiem

One person has been apprehended by police in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old man at Ayiem in the Western Region on Friday 25th August, 2023.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Emmanuel Quayco, together with five other accomplices currently on the run, was in the process of exhibiting the potency of their alleged spiritual powers when he shot and killed the deceased, Amoh Kwadwo alias Mallam, with a single-barrel gun loaded with an AA cartridge.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the other five suspects to face justice, according to a statement released by police on August 27, 2023.

Police advised the remaining suspects to surrender to the nearest Police Station or be fished out from their hideouts.

—DGN online

