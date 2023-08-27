ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: 29 expectant mothers died during child birth in first six months of 2023  

Health CR: 29 expectant mothers died during child birth in first six months of 2023
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Twenty- nine expectant mothers in the Central Region died during childbirth from January to June this year. The deaths were mostly caused, among others, by excessive bleeding after birth (Postpartum haemorrhage) high blood pressure disorders during pregnancy and Sepsis.

Dr Agnes Achiamaa Anane, the Deputy Director of Clinical Care at the Central Regional Health Directorate, gave the hint when presenting the health situation of the Region at a Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) meeting in Cape Coast.

For the whole of 2022, she said 69 mothers died while 79 and 75 died in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

She, therefore, called for the establishment of a regional blood bank to take care of critical situations when they came up to help reduce the figure further.

“The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has a blood bank but we all know it is not working as it should and so if you could help to renovate it to a befitting standard, we will be glad,” she said.

Dr Anane also indicated that children who died at birth (institutional stillbirth) stood at the ratio of 11.1 in 2022 which was an improvement from the 12.7 and 13.3 recorded in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

In the same vein, she said the rate of deaths of newborn babies stood at 4.8 in 2022, as against the 6.9 seen in 2021 and 6.6 per 100,000 live births in 2020.

She noted that these deaths were mostly caused by jaundice in the babies, and therefore, urged mothers to take their babies to the nearest health centre once they noticed abnormal changes in them.

On the incidence of teen pregnancy in the Region, she indicated that it continued in a downward trajectory in 2022 with a record of 9,748 cases.

The figure is 539 shy of the 10,287 cases recorded in 2021, making it the fifth consecutive reduction in five years.

In 2018, the region had 11,350 incidents on record but the figure plummeted to 10,914 in 2019 before dropping further to 10,300 in 2020.

Dr. Anane further told the council that the Gomoa Central District recorded the highest number of cases while Effutu recorded the lowest.

827202354150-h41o266fey-health-mortality-maternal-1

She explained that the 9,748 teen expectant mothers were among 86,106 people who reported for Antenatal Care in 2022.

In spite of the improvement, she urged traditional leaders, district assemblies, the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Health Service and all other relevant stakeholders to help champion further reductions in the scourge.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, who considered the incidence of teenage pregnancy still very high, urged the assemblies to design strategic ways to curb it completely.

“The story is not too good. Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) should push for programmes with your gender departments.

“Organise girl programmes which will champion the cause of bringing teenage pregnancy down drastically because it is becoming scary. Let’s do all we can to keep our girls in school,” she said.

Mrs Assan also urged stakeholders to target boys in the educational campaign because many of them were impregnating their mates.

GNA

More from Health
ModernGhana Links
Stop displaying foodstuffs on the floor - FDA tell traders
27.08.2023 | Health
Galaxy Foundation to offer free plastic surgery for over 100 people
27.08.2023 | Health
Bolga: Woman appeals for GHC45,000 to undergo knee surgery
26.08.2023 | Health
Top Stories

18 minutes ago

He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but was elbowed to the ground — NER NPP He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but ...

42 minutes ago

It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest—Mahama It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest...

47 minutes ago

Scenes at the galamsey site with Nana Amoakohene Pakyi Nkosuohene being interviewed by journalists Pakyihene sent his Gyaasehene and Akyeamehene to Kobri forest to make sacrifices...

2 hours ago

Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for disrespecting Coordinating Council Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for “disrespecting” Coo...

2 hours ago

We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO

2 hours ago

I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, stood by me—Ken Agyapong I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, st...

2 hours ago

Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90 of the super delegates votes —Clement Apaak teases Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90% of the super delegates votes...

2 hours ago

I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in...

2 hours ago

WR: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam' W/R: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam'

2 hours ago

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and Abakomahene Odiatuo Okatakyie Afrifa Call Okyenhene to order or we will advise ourselves, we're not cowards — Chiefs ...

Just in....
body-container-line