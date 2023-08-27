ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama

Headlines I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party's flagbearer, has expressed satisfaction with the newly chosen executives.

According to Mr. Mahama, this most recent development demonstrates the NDC's commitment to winning the national elections in 2024.

In a tweet, he said, "I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various Directorates and other positions in our party, the NDC."

“The quality and breadth of the appointments offer scope for inclusive leadership and efficient management of the party. The appointments show the NDC's intent to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

“I want to commend the Council of Elders, the National and Functional executives, and all stakeholders for their seamless handling of the appointments, which underscores the close working relations established since the reorganization exercise,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the newly appointed Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed his commitment to steer the party back into power.

According to Mr. Boamah, being promoted to Director of Elections and IT for NDC is an honor.

He said the recent gains by the NDC in the Assin North Constituency demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt the party's commitment to rescuing Ghanaians from the bad leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Osino chief in trouble over accountability, dragged to Okyenhene
27.08.2023 | Headlines
Kennedy Agyapong’s 'showdown' viral video was made during radio interview, not phone call with Akufo-Addo
27.08.2023 | Headlines
NPP Conference: I'm very humbled by the emphatic victory - Bawumia  
27.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

4 minutes ago

He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but was elbowed to the ground — NER NPP He wanted to snatch thumbprinted ballot paper from regional youth organizer but ...

28 minutes ago

It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest—Mahama It would appear that violence is the new normal for NPP in any electoral contest...

33 minutes ago

Scenes at the galamsey site with Nana Amoakohene Pakyi Nkosuohene being interviewed by journalists Pakyihene sent his Gyaasehene and Akyeamehene to Kobri forest to make sacrifices...

59 minutes ago

Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for disrespecting Coordinating Council Central Regional Minister blasts Regional Police Command for “disrespecting” Coo...

59 minutes ago

We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO We'll make Ghana hell for economic criminals – EOCO

1 hour ago

I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, stood by me—Ken Agyapong I express profound gratitude to all NPP delegates who have remained faithful, st...

1 hour ago

Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90 of the super delegates votes —Clement Apaak teases Bawumia camp distraught after failing to garner 90% of the super delegates votes...

1 hour ago

I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in...

1 hour ago

WR: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam' W/R: Police arrest one suspect in connection with killing of 'Mallam'

1 hour ago

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and Abakomahene Odiatuo Okatakyie Afrifa Call Okyenhene to order or we will advise ourselves, we're not cowards — Chiefs ...

Just in....
body-container-line