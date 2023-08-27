I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various positions in NDC — Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party's flagbearer, has expressed satisfaction with the newly chosen executives.

According to Mr. Mahama, this most recent development demonstrates the NDC's commitment to winning the national elections in 2024.

In a tweet, he said, "I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various Directorates and other positions in our party, the NDC."

“The quality and breadth of the appointments offer scope for inclusive leadership and efficient management of the party. The appointments show the NDC's intent to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

“I want to commend the Council of Elders, the National and Functional executives, and all stakeholders for their seamless handling of the appointments, which underscores the close working relations established since the reorganization exercise,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the newly appointed Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed his commitment to steer the party back into power.

According to Mr. Boamah, being promoted to Director of Elections and IT for NDC is an honor.

He said the recent gains by the NDC in the Assin North Constituency demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt the party's commitment to rescuing Ghanaians from the bad leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).