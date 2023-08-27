ModernGhana logo
SSNIT Ladies storm streets of Accra Central to promote SEED

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) on Friday stormed the streets of Accra to promote the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) program launched in May to get more people to enrol onto the pension scheme.

The float started from the SSNIT Headquarters through Tudu and ended at Rawlings Park with the SSNIT ladies in white and black shirts with the inscriptions "Choose Your Tomorrow Sign For SEED Today” in front and “Ye Wo Abonten” at the back. They engaged with the market women to explain the essentials of the SEED initiative.

The Float, dubbed "Ye Wo Abonten", is an initiative to encourage informal sector workers to enrol in the scheme. SSNIT has dedicated the last Friday of every month to the nationwide exercise to enable staff of the Trust to visit business centers and other public places to sensitize and register informal sector workers between the ages of 15 and 45 years on the scheme.

The Deputy Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance (SSNIT), Mr. Michael Addo speaking at the launch of “Ye Wo Abonten” ahead of the float indicated that about 2% of the 1.9 million workers who have insured their incomes with SSNIT are self-employed.

This means the remaining 98% of 1.9 million workers have no assurance of monthly pensions during their old age which is heartbreaking and scary.

He underscored the “Ye Wo Abonten” campaign is a bold step to promote the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) to address this challenge and reduce the burden placed on people in active service to take care of their aged parents and self-employed workers.

He said every self-employed worker in the formal or informal sector, whether a trader or a lawyer, a commissioned income earner or an artisan can register for the scheme, contribute, and retire comfortably.

According to him, the SSNIT Scheme is the only insurance scheme at the moment that protects against loss of income, disability and covers survivors without having to pay multiple premiums.

He emphasized that, with only 11% of one's income, they are guaranteed up to a maximum of 60% of the average of their three years’ best annual incomes, depending on the number of years the person has contributed.

"Staff of SSNIT will storm targeted business enclaves on the last Friday of every month to educate and enroll self-employed and informal sector workers onto the Basic Social Security Scheme to guarantee them hope of a decent retirement. For this reason, you will find us in their offices, at the markets, at the trotro/taxi stations, churches, mosques, community centers, events, and on the streets", he said.

Mrs. Victoria Gifty Abaidoo, a member and Client Service Manager at SSNIT, said the “Ye Wo Abonten” initiative is one of the SSNIT techniques aimed at encouraging the public to embrace the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) irrespective of their job description.

She therefore called on persons within the informal sector to join the scheme and safeguard their future.

